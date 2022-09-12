Read full article on original website
WECT
NCDEQ approves permit for GAC water treatment system at Chemours Fayetteville Works site
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved a permit for a granular activated carbon (GAC) water treatment system to remove some pollutants from the contaminated groundwater at the Chemours Fayetteville Works site. A National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit is required anytime...
WECT
Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
WECT
NCDOT looking for feedback on 10-year transportation plan for Southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is holding several events for people to look at and provide input on planned projects for Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Duplin, Onslow and Sampson counties. New roads and extra lanes aim to ease traffic issues but would also destroy the businesses and homes in their paths.
WECT
State COVID-19 cases down for 7th straight week
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are down for the seventh straight week, according to new data. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 19,618 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Sept. 10th. Cases have steadily dropped each week since July 23rd, when they were at 34,219.
WECT
State, local leaders hope for resiliency as Hurricane Florence recovery continues four years after storm
SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WECT) - Four years after Hurricane Florence ripped through the Cape Fear region, cities like Boiling Spring Lakes are still trying to rebuild. “This, to me, is a quality of life,” said Boiling Spring Lakes Mayor Jeff Winecoff. “We’re Boiling Spring Lakes [with] no lakes, so...
WECT
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
