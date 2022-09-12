ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Community invited to information meeting on private well sampling for PFAS contamination

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has announced an information meeting for Tuesday, October 11 at Roland-Grise Middle School. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination in New Hanover, Brunswick, Columbus and Pender counties. Staff will also answer questions from the public about the private well sampling and alternate water supplies,” wrote the NCDEQ in the announcement.
State COVID-19 cases down for 7th straight week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are down for the seventh straight week, according to new data. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 19,618 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Sept. 10th. Cases have steadily dropped each week since July 23rd, when they were at 34,219.
Shuckin’ Shack to host music tour for charity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shuckin’ Shack has announced a live music tour that will visit every one of their restaurant locations. Sponsored by Truist, the “Fresh & Raw Tour” will help support charity. Per the announcement, the tour will feature CJ Solar and Warren Garrett. The events...
