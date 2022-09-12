RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina are down for the seventh straight week, according to new data. The state Department of Health and Human Services says 19,618 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Sept. 10th. Cases have steadily dropped each week since July 23rd, when they were at 34,219.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO