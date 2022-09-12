Out of state wildfires brings smoke to Wyoming-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Thanks to some out-of-state fires, most of Wyoming woke up to smoke and haze Tuesday morning. According to Wyoming State Forestry, wildfires have been burning in Idaho. “They had some pretty intense fire behavior. The fire conditions and weather all lined up for erratic fire behavior and rapid fire growth. That caused most of the smoke to be filtering in from those areas,” said Jerod DeLay, Assistant State Forester, Fire Management Officer.

1 DAY AGO