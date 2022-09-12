Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania pizzeria among top 50 best in U.S.: ranking
Well, you’re in luck, because one pizzeria in Pennsylvania was recently deemed as one of the best in the whole country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania-made chocolate chip cookies one of the best around, says Yelp | Today in Pa. 50 Top Pizza is a website that, being based in Italy, knows...
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Recently, two cities in the great state of Pennsylvania have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Reader's Digest has ranked the best traditional restaurants in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Stony Valley drive; best cookies; new store: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Mostly sunny today and through the weekend. Mastriano rally: Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau will join Donald Trump Jr. at a rally for Pa. gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today. Christian nationalists generally believe America is a Christian country and that “outsiders” are problematic.
Pennsylvania City Ranks One of the Best for Gen Z
For many years, the millennial generation was all the rage. Every study that seemed to surface was about millennials and how they related to today’s world. Now, millennials have to step aside, because Gen Z is getting some love. Gen Z is currently considered those born between 1997 and...
5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania
- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store
With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls
Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new Monmouth poll
(WHTM) – A second poll released this week of Pennsylvania voters shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The latest poll, released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.
Hate missing Steelers games in central Pa.? State rep. announces resolution to urge NFL, FCC to reconsider broadcast rules
Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the Harrisburg area have long had to deal with missing out on several games a season as Baltimore Ravens games take precedence in the market. Just last week, the Steelers’ first game of the season — one that turned out to be an overtime win — was not shown in central Pa. because NFL rules forced CBS21 to air the Ravens’ game against the New York Jets.
Pa. Starbucks employees claim company harassed them to keep from unionizing | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
What is Ocean State Job Lot? Discount chain brings ‘crazy deals’ on a little bit of everything to central Pa.
The Rhode Island discount chain Ocean State Job Lot has been expanding into Pennsylvania. The retailer recently opened stores in the State College, Warminster and Willow Street areas. It has plans to open stores in the Elizabethtown and Shillington areas. And it has its eye on the Harrisburg region, too.
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.
Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022
Major delivery company plans to hire thousands in Pennsylvania
A major delivery company is looking to hire thousands of people across Pennsylvania in anticipation of the busy holiday season. If you're looking for a seasonal job this holiday season, UPS might be a good option for you. According to local reports, UPS plans to hire at least 2,800 people in the Harrisburg area alone for the upcoming holiday season.
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]
It's not necessarily glamorous and fancy - the food you'll get when visiting Pennsylvania, but it's delicious. It's hearty and filling, sometimes sweet, and ridiculously tasty. If you're traveling through the state or visiting for a few days, here are some of the foods you should try.
Mastriano Calls Shapiro ‘Failure, Loser’ During Valley Stops
DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano threw plenty of insults at his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro during campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. Mastriano called Shapiro ‘Chicken Man’ for declining to debate with him, “He runs from any media that ask him the hard questions....
Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months
HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters
Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
