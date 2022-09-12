ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennLive.com

Stony Valley drive; best cookies; new store: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. High: 81; Low: 58. Mostly sunny today and through the weekend. Mastriano rally: Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau will join Donald Trump Jr. at a rally for Pa. gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano today. Christian nationalists generally believe America is a Christian country and that “outsiders” are problematic.
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania City Ranks One of the Best for Gen Z

For many years, the millennial generation was all the rage. Every study that seemed to surface was about millennials and how they related to today’s world. Now, millennials have to step aside, because Gen Z is getting some love. Gen Z is currently considered those born between 1997 and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close Pa. store

With sales down 26% year over year for Bed Bath & Beyond announced last month that it had identified approximately 150 of its lower-producing stores that it plans to close. This week, the company released a list of 56 of those stores, which includes one location in the state. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
New Jersey Globe

Jersey guys lag behind in new Pennsylvania, Georgia polls

Two former New Jersey residents, both Republicans, running for U.S. Senate trail their Democratic opponents in new polls released today of Georgia and Pennsylvania. According to a Quinnipiac University poll of Georgia, Herschel Walker, a resident of Verona in the 1980s who went on to become a star in the National Football League, has 46% support to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia)’s 52%.
GEORGIA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman leads Oz in new Monmouth poll

(WHTM) – A second poll released this week of Pennsylvania voters shows Democrat John Fetterman leading Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race. The latest poll, released by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says 49% of voters will definitely or probably vote for Fetterman compared to 39% who said the same for Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hate missing Steelers games in central Pa.? State rep. announces resolution to urge NFL, FCC to reconsider broadcast rules

Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the Harrisburg area have long had to deal with missing out on several games a season as Baltimore Ravens games take precedence in the market. Just last week, the Steelers’ first game of the season — one that turned out to be an overtime win — was not shown in central Pa. because NFL rules forced CBS21 to air the Ravens’ game against the New York Jets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Spotlight PA

Workers in Pennsylvania can’t be fired for having a doctor’s approval for medical marijuana — but once they actually use it, it’s a whole different story.

Vague legal safeguards for medical marijuana users in Pennsylvania are forcing patients to choose between their job and a drug they say has changed their life, and leaving skittish employers vulnerable to lawsuits, according to a three-month Spotlight PA investigation. While state law protects workers from being fired or denied...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Mastriano Calls Shapiro ‘Failure, Loser’ During Valley Stops

DANVILLE – State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano threw plenty of insults at his Democratic opponent Josh Shapiro during campaign stops in the Valley Wednesday. Mastriano called Shapiro ‘Chicken Man’ for declining to debate with him, “He runs from any media that ask him the hard questions....
DANVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Pennsylvania Reports Most COVID Deaths in 3 Months

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has reported the most amount of COVID deaths in three months. In its weekly update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 139 deaths throughout the commonwealth (pandemic total 46,970), with two reported in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic, Northumberland County has reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Pennsylvania's Drive In Movie Theaters

Comet Drive-In The Comet Drive-In opened in 1955 and closed in 1979. The theater was the first drive-in movie theater in Lancaster County and was operated by Harry Chertcoff. In the spring of 1955, he announced plans to open a second drive-in theater. He named the theater the Comet Drive-In and opened it on June 22. The theater's advertisement for the opening night featured the name of the first movie to be shown there. The theater quickly filled up with patrons on the opening night. The theater was a hit with kids and a popular date night destination. There were even racing events involving kids in quarter-midget cars. The quarter-midget series was introduced in 1957 but seemed to go out of style by the next year. The Comet Drive-In is located in York, Pennsylvania. Showtimes vary, so call ahead to find out when movies will play. Please note that the theater is closed on certain days.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
