Twins' Dylan Bundy: Pulled after four innings
Bundy did not factor in the decision against Kansas City on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two batters. Bundy gave up a run in the second and another in the fourth, but he finished the latter frame holding a 3-2 lead. Manager Rocco Baldelli opted not to let him go out for the fifth, preventing Bundy from qualifying for the win. The veteran hurler had thrown only 60 pitches at the time of his departure, so Baldelli may have simply been avoiding having Bundy go through the order for the third time. This was Bundy's shortest start since Aug. 6.
Padres' Wil Myers: Playing time likely to dip
Myers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old started the past seven games at first base and posted a .970 OPS with Brandon Drury (concussion) on the injured list, but Drury was activated Thursday and is back in the lineup. Myers is likely to see more limited action now that the Friars are healthier.
Rays' Josh Fleming: Returns to Triple-A
Fleming was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Fleming allowed just one earned run while covering the final four frames of Wednesday's loss to the Blue Jays, but with him unavailable for at least a couple days the Rays removed him from the roster to open up a spot for fellow pitcher Shane McClanahan.
Rays' Tyler Glasnow: Requires more rehab outings
Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Glasnow (elbow) performed well during Tuesday's rehab start at Triple-A Durham but will require "multiple" additional minor-league appearances prior to returning from the injured list, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Glasnow has made a pair of rehab appearances at Durham over...
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out of Game 2 lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Hayes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs in the first game on Tuesday's schedule, but he will not start the second contest with the Pirates loading up on lefties against Reds starter Fernando Cruz. Rodolfo Castro will man the hot corner in Hayes' place.
Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: Heading for X-rays on hand
Hoskins exited Wednesday's game against the Marlins with a right hand contusion and will undergo X-rays, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Hoskins was hit by a pitch on his right hand during the third inning and stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 29-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the results of the X-ray are disclosed.
Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho: Heads to bench versus lefty
Varsho is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Left-hander Sean Manaea will start Thursday's contest on the bump for San Diego, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will begin the game on the bench. In his place, Jordan Luplow will start in right field and bat sixth in the order.
Rays' Shane Baz: Will not return this season
Baz (elbow) will not return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Baz resumed throwing in late August and, according to the report, "seems to be doing okay in recovery," but the Rays will take the cautious route and shut him down for the rest of the current campaign. Barring a setback, expect Baz to be back at 100 percent well in advance of spring training in 2023.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth inning and scattered three singles the rest of the way as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role.
Pirates' Tyler Beede: Designated for assignment
Beede was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Beede served exclusively as a starter early in the season but drew five starts over the last several weeks. He wasn't particularly effective over the last month, posting a 7.78 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 19.2 innings over seven appearances (five starts) since Aug. 8. He'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster as part of a move after Eric Stout was recalled from Indianapolis.
Marlins' Jake Fishman: Called up by Miami
Fishman's contract was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Fishman was outrighted to Jacksonville for a second time this season earlier this month, but he will get another chance to show what he can do at the top level. Fishman allowed six hits over 4.1 innings with the Marlins earlier in the campaign, but he allowed just one runner to cross the plate and posted a 2.08 ERA.
Diamondbacks' Kyle Nelson: Heading to injured list
Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left elbow inflammation. The 26-year-old apparently suffered the injury Monday against the Dodgers, when he allowed three runs on a hit and a walk without recording an out. It's been a breakout campaign for Nelson with a 2.19 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 30:14 K:BB over 37 innings this year, but the elbow injury could bring his season to an early end.
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
Mets' David Peterson: Moving to bullpen
Peterson will be moved to the Mets' bullpen within the next few days, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Peterson will head to the bullpen once Max Scherzer (oblique) makes his return to New York's rotation Monday. Peterson has allowed 11 earned runs over 9.1 innings since the beginning of September and could be used in more low-leverage situations out of the bullpen until he's able to regain command over his pitches.
Rays' Rene Pinto: Rejoins big club
Pinto was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader in Toronto, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Pinto was sent down in early August but will rejoin the major-league club Tuesday. He has a .548 OPS in 22 games this year and is unlikely to see much playing time with Francisco Mejia and Christian Bethancourt healthy.
Yankees' Wandy Peralta: Records extra-inning save
Peralta picked up the save Tuesday against Boston. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning. Peralta entered the game up 7-4 with one out and two runners on in the 10th inning. He allowed a single and a sacrifice fly to score both inherited runners but struck out Rafael Devers to end the game and record his fourth save of the season and first since Aug. 23. Peralta has been effective for the Yankees, as he owns a 2.41 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 56 innings this season.
Reds' Graham Ashcraft: Next rehab outing set
Ashcraft (biceps) allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts and a walk over three innings Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga, and he's scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The 24-year-old threw 53 pitches in his first rehab start...
Pirates' Dillon Peters: Designated for assignment
Peters was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Thursday. Peters hasn't played in a major-league game since Aug. 3 and has now returned from his rehab assignment for his left elbow. However, the Pirates placed him on waivers immediately afterwards. The 30-year-old lefty has a 4.58 ERA and 1.32 WHIP on the season, so he's a candidate to be claimed by another team looking for another arm in their bullpen.
Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: X-rays on tap
Suzuki is undergoing X-rays on his left hand/wrist after he was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's win over the Mets, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Suzuki went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run before he was hit by a pitch in the top of the ninth inning. The 28-year-old remained in the game to run the bases and played the field in the bottom of the frame, but he's now heading for medical testing. The Cubs have a scheduled day off Thursday, and Suzuki should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Gets another breather
Barrero is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals. Barrero went hitless Wednesday and went just 5-for-35 (.143) over his last 10 games, so he will open in a bench role for the second time in three contests. Kyle Farmer will start at shortstop for the Reds on Thursday.
