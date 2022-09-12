BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

BYU will wear a third combination in as many games against Oregon

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its ranked road matchup against Oregon. The Cougars will wear the all white uniform with royal trim and the royal helmet, the same combination they wore against Georgia Southern last season.

About 15 years ago, Oregon changed college football uniforms forever by wearing a new combination every week. In the 2010s, schools across the country got involved in the alternate uniform trend, including BYU. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season.

Credit: BYU Photo

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

Updated finish on royal helmets

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in 2021, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets feature a gloss finish. These helmets were debuted against Baylor.

