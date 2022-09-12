ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Unveils Uniform Combination for Ranked Matchup at Oregon

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5TgH_0hs22KnC00

BYU will wear a third combination in as many games against Oregon

On Monday, BYU unveiled the uniform combination for its ranked road matchup against Oregon. The Cougars will wear the all white uniform with royal trim and the royal helmet, the same combination they wore against Georgia Southern last season.

About 15 years ago, Oregon changed college football uniforms forever by wearing a new combination every week. In the 2010s, schools across the country got involved in the alternate uniform trend, including BYU. In 2021, BYU wore 12 different uniform combinations in 12 regular season games last season. The only repeat combination came against UAB in the bowl game. Like the last two seasons, BYU will wear various uniform combinations this season.

Credit: BYU Photo

2022 Uniform Combinations

In the opener at USF, BYU wore all white with navy trim on its way to a 50-21 victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDEvx_0hs22KnC00

Against Baylor, BYU wore the "Royal Rush" combination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZG3F_0hs22KnC00

Updated finish on royal helmets

In 2021, BYU added royal blue and navy blue helmets to their uniform repertoire. The navy and royal helmets were worn eight times in 2021, and the Cougars wore 12 different uniform combinations in 13 games. After just one season, BYU made some minor changes to the finish of the royal helmets. In 2021, the royal blue helmets featured a matte finish as you can see in this picture from the BYU-Arizona game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgrSs_0hs22KnC00

Following the 2021 season, BYU sent the royal helmets to be re-finished. Beginning in 2022, the royal helmets feature a gloss finish. These helmets were debuted against Baylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NrvoP_0hs22KnC00

Comments / 1

 

fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Utah basketball announces it's 2022-23 Pac-12 schedule

The University of Utah men’s basketball program now knows exactly what their schedule will be for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Thursday served as the day the schedules were officially finalized and the Pac-12 Conference announced the full league schedule. Dates and locations were the only things provided today, TV broadcast and tip-off times will be announced at a later time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Injury Update Heading Into Top 25 Clash With Oregon

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has three key players on the injury report heading into Saturday’s game against Oregon. We’ll start with wide receivers Gunner Romney and Puka Nacua. Both star pass catchers missed last week’s double-overtime win over Baylor. Nacua did not participate in pregame...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Taking Big Payday To Play Oregon At Autzen Stadium

PROVO, Utah – It’s not often BYU football takes on a “money game,” but Saturday’s tilt against No. 25 Oregon is one of those rare instances. For the first time since 2015, BYU is playing a true road game against an opponent that won’t be making any return visits to Provo.
PROVO, UT
Sporting News

Oregon vs. BYU odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 3 matchup

No. 25 Oregon hosts No. 12 BYU at Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX) in one of just two matchups between top-25 teams in Week 3. Oregon looks to get over .500 in the early season after its disappointing 49-3 loss to Georgia in Dan Lanning's first game against his former school, while BYU has an outside chance to run the table if they're able to notch a road victory on Saturday.
PROVO, UT
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
UTAH STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: 9/13

PROVO, Utah-Tuesday, President Dallin H. Oaks of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of Twelve Apostles spoke at the BYU Devotional at the Marriott Center. Pres. Oaks encouraged his audience to “courageously carry out their unique mission to pursue spiritual and secular education.”. Pres. Oaks...
PROVO, UT
thatoregonlife.com

OSP Warns of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Oregon

BREAKING NEWS-Just released from the Harney County Sheriff’s Office, suspect that was involved in yesterday’s high speed vehicle chase which started in Salt Lake City, Utah has been caught. We will update when more information becomes available. (via Elkhorn Media Group / Facebook) A man from Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Klamath Alerts

OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon

On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
ELKO, NV
CougsDaily

CougsDaily

Salt Lake Cty, UT
381
Followers
617
Post
68K+
Views
