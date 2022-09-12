North Myrtle Beach's DeQuan Durham voted SBLive South Carolina Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to North Myrtle Beach football player DeQuan Durham, the winner of SBLive South Carolina's Athlete of Week award as voted by South Carolina high school sports fans.

Durham received 53.04% after rushing 22 times for 167 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Chiefs' 42-26 win over North Brunswick on Sept. 2. Durham played in NMB's secondary last year, but is thriving since converting to offense this season.

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivesc.

Here are all the other athletes that were nominated for Aug. 29-Sept. 3:

A.J. Reyes, Cardinal Newman, Football : Needless to say, Reyes was the guy for the Cardinals in their 58-46 win over Trinity Collegiate. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound senior ran for 315 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Riley Staton, Gray Collegiate, Football: If you’re talking aerial attack, look no further than Staton, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 401 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Alias Graham-Woodberry, Gilbert, Football: Offense ruled in Gilbert’s 66-31 win over South Aiken and Graham-Woodberry shined. The 5-foot-9, 170-pounder ran for 257 yards and 3 touchdowns on just 20 carries.

Scott Saylor, Carolina Forest, Football: The Panthers’ quarterback showed what being a dual threat is all about by throwing for 293 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also running for 97 yards and a touchdown.

Anna Gillens, Cardinal Newman, Volleyball: A 5-foot-11 outside hitter who is a University of Delaware commit, Gillens made 18 kills in the Cardinals’ 3-1 win over Aiken and 20 kills in a 3-1 victory over Jackson (Mississippi) Academy. Gillens has helped lead Cardinal Newman to a 20-1-1 record.

Vaughn Blue, Oceanside Collegiate, Football: Blue performed on the big stage, helping the Class 2-A Landsharks topple 5-A Carolina Forest. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder ran for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kaliber Hoey, Gaffney, Football: Sometimes it's about stopping your opponent. Hoey grabbed two interceptions as the Indians held off Hammond School 14-7.

Taiden Mines, Lexington, Football: The junior quarterback was 16 of 23 for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran 40 yards for a touchdown.

Grace Duey, Fort Mill, Volleyball: A 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, Duey had 10 kills, 3 blocks and 14 digs in a 3-0 win over Northwestern. She produced 17 kills and 14 digs in a 3-2 victory over Weddington, North Carolina.

Donald Tomlin, Ridge View, Football: The Blazers’ quarterback threw for over 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 46-14 win over Lower Richland.

