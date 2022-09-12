ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alestle

Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday

An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri

Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collinsville, IL
Society
Alton, IL
Society
Alton, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Alton, IL
City
Collinsville, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Kahoks#Collinsville Principal
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville School District and SIHF Healthcare Open Health Center At Collinsville Middle School

COLLINSVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 have entered into a new partnership that includes a school-based health center at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, Illinois. While a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held September 13, the new partnership began with the opening of the...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Reiniger Scores 11th Goal Late In First Half, Peterson Adds Insurance As Kahoks Top Lancers 2-1

COLLINSVILLE - Adam Reniger scored his 11th goal late in the first half to give Collinsville the lead, then Trey Peterson doubled the lead in the second half before a late Belleville East goal gave the Kahoks some anxious moments, with Collinsville taking a 2-1 win in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday night at Kahok Stadium.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Man injured while trimming tree

A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
KMOV

WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield

WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
5 On Your Side

Fire destroys Metro East oil change business

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
BELLEVILLE, IL
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis

From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...

Comments / 0

Community Policy