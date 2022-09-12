Read full article on original website
Best Places to Eat in St. Louis (Opinion)Terry Mansfield
Go Cardinals! History of the St. Louis CardinalsTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is close to achieving an MLB milestone that will likely never be repeatedJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com
Gonski Finishes Sixth In Boys Race, Kahoks Come In Fifth In Both Divisions Of Invitational Cross Country Meets
COLLINSVILLE - Andrew Gonski finished sixth in the boys race as two points were the margin of victory for the top teams in the Collinsville Invitational cross country meets, ran Wednesday at Collinsville High. In the boys race, Alton won the team title with 31 points, edging out Triad, who...
KMOV
Parents concerned after St. Louis school took 30 minutes to provide information on prank shooting call
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Parents are questioning why it took a St. Louis high school almost 30 minutes to tell them a shooting call at the school was really a prank call. The call for a shooting at Roosevelt High School in South City came to police around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. It quickly spread on social media, and within minutes dozens of officers were on the scene.
Alestle
Freshman nursing student killed in crash Sunday
An SIUE freshman nursing student was killed in a car crash Sunday morning. University leaders announced the death of Emily Allen, 18, of Belleville, Illinois, on Monday. Allen was a first-year nursing major and honors student living in Woodland Hall, and a 2022 graduate of Belleville West High School. “My...
A Foodie Website Claims it Found the Best Chili in Missouri
Fall is the season for football, hoodies, and chili! Chili just hits differently when the weather starts to cool down, and one food website says they found the best chili in the Show-Me State... According to the foodie website called eatthis.com, the best chili in Missouri is at a place...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville Goes To Charleston For Week Four Game, Stand At 2-1 After Big Win Over Alton Last Week
COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville High School football team, fresh off last week's big win over Alton and now starting to roll, travels to Charleston for their week four football matchup on Friday night in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Kahoks go into the game at 2-1, having lost their opener...
St. Louis soccer stadium is on hold due to damage from a city project
St. Louis new soccer stadium is now on hold due to damage from a city project outside the 22,500-seat arena.
Days after 3 St. Louis Public Schools students were shot, superintendent speaks up
ST. LOUIS — Three St. Louis Public School students - two 16-year-olds and a 9-year-old - were shot between Sunday and Monday this week. One of the teens died. That prompted a powerful and stern message from Superintendent Kelvin Adams at the Tuesday, Sept. 13 school board meeting. "I'm...
Police respond to prank call at Roosevelt High School
An investigation is underway Thursday afternoon at Roosevelt High School in south St. Louis.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Collinsville School District and SIHF Healthcare Open Health Center At Collinsville Middle School
COLLINSVILLE - SIHF Healthcare and Collinsville Community Unit School District 10 have entered into a new partnership that includes a school-based health center at Collinsville Middle School, 9649 Collinsville Road, Collinsville, Illinois. While a ceremonial ribbon cutting was held September 13, the new partnership began with the opening of the...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Reiniger Scores 11th Goal Late In First Half, Peterson Adds Insurance As Kahoks Top Lancers 2-1
COLLINSVILLE - Adam Reniger scored his 11th goal late in the first half to give Collinsville the lead, then Trey Peterson doubled the lead in the second half before a late Belleville East goal gave the Kahoks some anxious moments, with Collinsville taking a 2-1 win in a Southwestern Conference boys soccer match Thursday night at Kahok Stadium.
advantagenews.com
Man injured while trimming tree
A man was seriously injured in an apparent fall from a ladder while trying to trim a tree in Alton Tuesday evening. Paramedics were called to a home near Langdon and 12th Streets around 5:15pm and found the man on the ground next to the ladder. He was reportedly unconscious at the time the Alton Fire Department arrived.
KOMU
Former St. Louis football player’s cold case remains unsolved while reward money doubles to incentivize witnesses
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- It’s a case that’s gone cold. It’s been 67 days since Damion Baker was shot and killed in downtown St. Louis. Now, his family and police are making new pleas to find the killer. “Damion was not a young man that would...
Ka-kaw! St. Louis will host another XFL game in 2023
There's big news about when St. Louis will host its first game in the revamped XFL, along with keeping the “Battlehawks” team name.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Reiniger Scores 10th Goal Of Season, Combined With Own Goal By Alton Gives Kahoks 2-0 Win Over Redbirds
ALTON - Adam Reiniger scored his 10th goal of the season and Collinsville's boys soccer team took advantage of an own goal by Alton to defeat the Redbirds 2-0 in a Southwestern Conference match played Tuesday night at Alton's Public School Stadium. Reiniger's goal was assisted by Chris Munoz as...
KMOV
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Lakefront mid-century estate in Chesterfield
WATCH Reside in St. Louis: A look at one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. Realtor David Mayer shows us one of the hottest neighborhoods in St. Louis County. WATCH Reside in St. Louis: Stylish condo in historic Central West End building. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:10...
KMOV
Mystery of North County woman’s fatal late-night walk still haunts family members 35 years later
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The phone call came in the middle of the night. The phone call nobody wants to get. “We got woke up from a call from my mother,” Ann Grue remembered. “Around 1:30 I think. She said ‘we’re out in your area. We need to come by and tell you something.’”
Fire destroys Metro East oil change business
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed an oil change station in Belleville. The fire happened at Fast Oil Change Plus on Carlyle Avenue this morning. Everyone was able to get out of the fire safely, and no one was injured.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Italian Food in St. Louis
From the expedition of Lewis and Clark to the Spirit of St. Louis, St. Louis has always been a city of exploration and innovation. Countless museums and historical landmarks document St. Louis’ rich history to the fascination of tourists and the pride of locals. St. Louis’ spirit of exploration...
Family of missing Collinsville man makes emotional plea for help
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — More than two months after he disappeared the family of 40-year-old Donald Farris Jr. reached out to 5 On Your Side making an emotional plea for help finding him. Aaron and Amanda Wells dropped off Donald Farris Jr. at a Collinsville senior center so he could...
KSDK
New information on fatal shooting of 2 children near Fairground Park
"We really want to take a step back and figure out what are all the root causes," says coordinator at St. Louis Area Prevention Commission. This, after two kids die.
