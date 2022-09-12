Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
GM plans $491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support EVs
General Motors said Thursday it will spend $491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including ev's.
WISH-TV
Wildfire smoke moving into Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wildfires continue to burn on the West Coast, and the upper air pattern across the country has allowed smoke to reach the Midwest. The Cedar Creek fire in Oregon is one of the large wildfires pumping smoke into the atmosphere. On Wednesday, the smoke was being picked up on visible satellite imagery across the northern Midwest.
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
Gas prices could soon be headed below $3 a gallon, AAA says
BOSTON - How low will gas prices go? AAA said Monday that they're down 12 cents from last week in Massachusetts to $3.80 per gallon on average.The national average is $3.71, the lowest since early March. Drivers have cheaper oil to thank for the decline - and AAA says prices could continue plummeting all the way south of $3 per gallon."Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," AAA Northeast's Mary Maguire said. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon." The cost of gas in Massachusetts is now 50 cents lower than it was a month ago, but 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
wbiw.com
Diamond Pet Foods chooses Indiana for its $259M state-of-the-art production center
RUSHVILLE– Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods today to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is an invasive vine that can harbor diseases and cause serious damage to the forest ecosystem.
wbiw.com
Indiana’s August 2022 Employment Report
INDIANA – Indiana’s unemployment rate in August stands at 2.8%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate in August stands at 3.7%, compared to 3.5% in July. In addition, Indiana’s labor force participation rate rose again, from 63.3% in July to...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana is adding to its budget surplus
Indiana is adding to its budget surplus. The State Budget Agency is reporting General Fund revenues totaled more than $1 and a half billion last month. That’s 9% higher than the December 2021 forecast and more than 12% higher than the same month last year. The state’s healthy budget...
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Transportation hiring winter seasonal employees on September 28
The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a hiring event on September 28 to fill winter seasonal positions. The hiring event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 13 locations across the state. Two of those locations are in Michiana. Applicants can attend a hiring event at one...
WTHI
Winter is coming, and INDOT is looking for seasonal workers
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter and looking for seasonal highway workers. The employment period is from November until April. Starting pay is $20 per hour, and a valid CDL is required. There will be hiring events at 13 locations on Wednesday,...
SNAP Schedule: Ohio Direction Card Payments for September 2022
SNAP, which helps low-income families purchase fresh food and groceries, is administered by the Department of Jobs and Family Services in Ohio. Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts, which...
Roughly 1,200 Indiana auto workers strike, cite health and safety conditions
Members of United Auto Workers walked off the job at the Stellantis Casting Plant in Kokomo, Ind. The 3,500-acre plant makes aluminum parts used in the powertrains of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram vehicles.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
wbiw.com
Proper car seat use and installation can make a life-saving difference
INDIANA — Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children across the U.S. According to national data, an average of two kids under 13 were killed every day in collisions in 2020. Of the total fatalities that occurred, 42% were unrestrained. In Indiana, 20 children lost their lives in passenger vehicle crashes that year.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/12/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Last Friday’s weekly update from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows 28 counties are now on the High Community Level for COVID-19, which is down from 30 counties a week ago. An additional 40 counties are on the Medium Level list, down from 59 counties the previous week. The remaining 34 counties are now on the Low Level list. The area downstate counties on the High Level list includes Clark, Coles, Crawford, Fayette, Lawrence, Marion, Wabash, and Wayne. The five area counties of Richland, Clay, White, Effingham, and Cumberland are on the Medium list. The remaining counties, Jasper and Edwards, are now on the Low Level list. All the numbers are available at dph.illinois.gov.
Indiana Is Home to a Very Unique Festival Every Fall the Feast of the Hunter’s Moon
History meets the current day with this immersive festival in Indiana. Tell me that doesn't sound like the coolest band name?!. Okay, but seriously did you know Indiana was home to a huge festival that reenacts 18th-century life at Fort Ouiatenon? It's true, and this festival is complete with cannons, authentic food, French and Native American music and dance, and plenty of hands-on activities from candle dipping, to storytelling, to bead bracelet making.
State ‘on track’ to distribute taxpayer refund checks by early October
INDIANAPOLIS – Payments from the Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund continue to hit bank accounts and mailboxes. The Auditor of State’s Office said the printing and mailing process for checks is well underway and remains on schedule. The office was unable to provide specifics on how many checks had been distributed so far, saying only it […]
Ohio lawmakers passed payday lending reform in 2018, capping fees and interest. That didn’t stop lender from finding a workaround.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers who wanted consumer-friendly payday lending reforms fought an uphill battle against the industry and its well-heeled lobbyists for years until they finally passed a bill capping interest at 28% in 2018. By April 27, 2019, the final portions of House Bill 123 went into...
