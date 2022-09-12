ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mantua Township, NJ

‘We have to try everything’

For the third time this year, police and township officials from Mantua, Harrison and Wenonah held a private roundtable discussion about improving the safety of schools in the area. The session late last month followed record school shootings in the 2021-’22 academic year, including the murder of 19 students and...
The Problems Ahead for State Workers Contributing More to Health Insurance

TRENTON – On Tuesday, hundreds, if not thousands, of public workers crowded around the Statehouse to chant, to wave signs and to condemn plans to raise their 2023 health insurance contributions in some cases by more than 20 percent. On Wednesday, state officials approved the increases with no public...
City
The danger of hoarder fires

The Mount Laurel, Evesham, and Burlington County IAFF ( International Association of Fire Fighters) locals will host a presentation next month to prevent the increasing number of hoarder house fires. Chris Santone, battalion chief for the Mount Laurel Fire Department, noted the decision to initiate the presentation came after firefighters...
NJ Tax Rebate: The ANCHOR Program (formerly Homestead Rebates)

The new ANCHOR program (Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters), formerly the Homestead Rebate Program, provides tax rebates to NJ residents who owned or rented their home as of October 1, 2019, filed state income taxes and meet income requirements. Those who qualify may receive rebates of $450 to $1,500 depending on whether they rent or own and their income. While the rebates won’t show up as a check or direct deposit until the spring of 2023, applications must be received by December 30, 2022. Here’s complete info on how to apply.
Roadwork to cause road closure in Gloucester and Winslow townships

South Jersey Gas, will be continuing their gas main renewal in Gloucester Township and Winslow Township from Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Monday, Oct. 3. There will be a full road closure of New Brooklyn-Erial Road between Berlin Cross Keys and Jarvis roads in Gloucester Township from Wednesday Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 28. This will be a 24/7 closure. From Monday Sept. 19 through Monday Oct. 3, there will be a two lane shift on New Brooklyn-Erial Drive between Berlin Cross Keys Road and Duchess Drive in Winslow Township.
Deputy fire marshal allied with Mantua Democrats won’t say if Layton still at work

For George W. Huston, being connected to the Mantua Democratic machine has its privileges. After retiring from the Gloucester City fire department in 2017 with a $70,337-a-year pension, Huston began a new career as a Gloucester County Deputy Fire Marshal with a $63,960 annual salary. Now the 59-year-old Huston is making 32% more money firpublic jobs than he was five years ago.
Murphy administration, legislative leaders encourage eligible homeowners, renters to apply for property tax relief through new ANCHOR program

NEW JERSEY – Important instructions on how to file for the new Affordable NJ Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) program have started being mailed out Monday to eligible residents, officially launching the largest property tax relief initiative in New Jersey history. “The ANCHOR program will deliver real, tangible...
GEICO’s Marlton office looking to hire adjusters, has increased salaries

GEICO is looking to hire liability claims adjusters and personal injury protection adjusters at the company’s Marlton office, according to a Monday announcement. In the last year, GEICO said it increased starting salaries for several positions. GEICO also offers an excellent benefits package and rolled out a new hybrid work schedule once associates complete orientation.
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
New Jersey Employers Can’t Punish Workers Based On A Marijuana Test Alone, State Officials Say

New Jersey marijuana regulators have approved new guidance for employers that makes clear they cannot penalize workers based solely on positive drug tests for cannabis metabolites. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) announced the workplace guidelines during a meeting on Friday, joining several other states that have implemented specific...
People in New Jersey are losing their homes, and they can’t afford rent. They need relief. | Opinion

Assembly representatives Britnee Timberlake and Verlina Reynolds-Jackson have co-authored the “Community Wealth Preservation Program Bill” (A793/S1427) to expand access for certain buyers – people who can prove they’ve experienced hardship – to purchase property from sheriff’s sales. Despite wide support from the community, the bill is in jeopardy of a conditional veto by Gov. Murphy.
NJ Educator Dies in Ocean Off Loveladies Saturday

A 57-year-old New Jersey educator died in the ocean off Loveladies on Long Beach Island Saturday, Sept. 10. Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light was notified of individuals in distress in the ocean off Loveladies at approximately 4:15 p.m., and although two younger swimmers – the source of the initial report – managed to escape a rip current and make it to shore, Michael Carlucci was recovered deceased after about a 45-minute search.
