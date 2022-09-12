BE&O September 11, 2022 – Cyber Security, The new Editor-in-chief of the Indianapolis Recorder, & Personal Service through Social Media

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some transplant recipients are rejecting their new organ and scientists say the coronavirus vaccine may be to blame. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, acute corneal allografts are being rejected by immunized patients who’ve undergone the procedure. Researchers say the underlying cause could be tied to a systemic inflammatory response elicited by the shot post-jab.

