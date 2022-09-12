BE&O September 11, 2022 – Cyber Security, The new Editor-in-chief of the Indianapolis Recorder, & Personal Service through Social Media

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersGreenfield, IN
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
WISH-TV
Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana. The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Storm Track 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings visited “All Indiana” on Thursday with a special announcement!. Watch to see her fun fall forecast turn out to be a pregnancy announcement.
WISH-TV
2 officers sue IMPD, cite retaliation after they reported sergeant’s use of force
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis law-enforcement officers connected to a highly publicized excessive force case are suing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Chief Randal Taylor. Matthew Shores and Christopher Bibbey claim IMPD improperly retaliated against them for reporting an incident Sept. 24 on Monument Circle. The pair claim they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manager's family pushing for Greenwood hotel to be shut down
The family of a New Palestine mother is demanding change after the mother was found dead at the Greenwood hotel she managed.
WISH-TV
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
WISH-TV
Carmel small businesses upset by Monon Square redevelopment
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — Monon Square in Carmel houses several small businesses. One of those being, Union Brewing Company which opened in 2012, now the owner Nathan Doyle says the company is being forced to relocate for a new redevelopment project. “We’ve always kind of existed as the oasis...
WISH-TV
New study finds organ recipients rejecting transplant after receiving COVID vaccine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some transplant recipients are rejecting their new organ and scientists say the coronavirus vaccine may be to blame. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, acute corneal allografts are being rejected by immunized patients who’ve undergone the procedure. Researchers say the underlying cause could be tied to a systemic inflammatory response elicited by the shot post-jab.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
IPS to meet with families on plan to close, merge schools, reconfigure grade levels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A day after a speech on a plan to change Indianapolis Public Schools, the superintendent said the district’s board wants feedback. Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday unveiled what’s called the Rebuilding Stronger plan. If finalized in November, the plan would make changes that include reducing the number of small schools and poor facilities, and reconfiguring facilities into kindergarten-Grade 5 elementaries and grades 6-8 middle schools.
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant near 79th and Michigan. Police believe […]
WISH-TV
Old Major Market offers freshly made, grab & go dinner for two
You can take a break from cooking dinner and doing the dishes on Thursdays because Old Major Market has you covered!. Old Major Dinner For Two is an affordable, freshly made, grab and go dinner for two people. You can pre-order your meal here for pick up on Thursday, September...
WISH-TV
Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville. The Missouri-based manufacturer will build a $259 million distribution center in Rushville and plans to employ 170 people. The facility will be located at 2606 N. State Road 3 on the city’s north side and is planned to be completed by 2024.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Indianapolis once hosted a Confederate prisoner camp
We’re taking a look back at Indiana history. All this week, News 8’s Adam Pinsker is taking a look at Indiana’s role in the Civil War. This is the fourth of five entries in our latest INside Story series. Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
WISH-TV
Docs: Taxi driver was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators believe a murdered Indianapolis cab driver had a dispute over money and was forced to drive at gunpoint before being fatally shot last week. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested two suspects in the case and court documents acquired by News 8 outline what...
WISH-TV
‘Whale of a Sale’ children’s consignment event begins Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The largest children’s consignment event in central Indiana is back!. The fall 2022 “Whale of a Sale” event starts Thursday and runs through Sunday at Grand Park in Westfield. Attendees will be able to shop for over 100,000 items. The consignment sale is...
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
WISH-TV
Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
WISH-TV
Brown County Art Gallery honors Zionsville native Nancy Noel with never-before-seen paintings
NASHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A new exhibit at the Brown County Art Gallery features never-before-seen original pieces of artwork from world-renowned artist and Zionsville native, Nancy Noel. Noel, who died in August 2020, painted over 1,000 pieces of art during her career. “Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Robert Redford...
Comments / 0