Indianapolis, IN

BE&O September 11, 2022 – Cyber Security, The new Editor-in-chief of the Indianapolis Recorder, & Personal Service through Social Media

WISH-TV
 4 days ago
WISH-TV

Audit shows lack of control in Zionsville, questions $800,000 in spending

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand of dollars of questionable spending, including more than $200,000 of renovation work at a three-year-old building. “The Town Council didn’t feel it was appropriate to renovate a three-year-old building, certainly...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana. The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

2 officers sue IMPD, cite retaliation after they reported sergeant’s use of force

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis law-enforcement officers connected to a highly publicized excessive force case are suing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Chief Randal Taylor. Matthew Shores and Christopher Bibbey claim IMPD improperly retaliated against them for reporting an incident Sept. 24 on Monument Circle. The pair claim they...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV

Carmel small businesses upset by Monon Square redevelopment

CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — Monon Square in Carmel houses several small businesses. One of those being, Union Brewing Company which opened in 2012, now the owner Nathan Doyle says the company is being forced to relocate for a new redevelopment project. “We’ve always kind of existed as the oasis...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

New study finds organ recipients rejecting transplant after receiving COVID vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some transplant recipients are rejecting their new organ and scientists say the coronavirus vaccine may be to blame. According to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, acute corneal allografts are being rejected by immunized patients who’ve undergone the procedure. Researchers say the underlying cause could be tied to a systemic inflammatory response elicited by the shot post-jab.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IPS to meet with families on plan to close, merge schools, reconfigure grade levels

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — ​A day after a speech on a plan to change Indianapolis Public Schools, the superintendent said the district’s board wants feedback. Aleesia Johnson on Tuesday unveiled what’s called the Rebuilding Stronger plan. If finalized in November, the plan would make changes that include reducing the number of small schools and poor facilities, and reconfiguring facilities into kindergarten-Grade 5 elementaries and grades 6-8 middle schools.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Old Major Market offers freshly made, grab & go dinner for two

You can take a break from cooking dinner and doing the dishes on Thursdays because Old Major Market has you covered!. Old Major Dinner For Two is an affordable, freshly made, grab and go dinner for two people. You can pre-order your meal here for pick up on Thursday, September...
FISHERS, IN
WISH-TV

Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Diamond Pet Foods is coming to Rushville. The Missouri-based manufacturer will build a $259 million distribution center in Rushville and plans to employ 170 people. The facility will be located at 2606 N. State Road 3 on the city’s north side and is planned to be completed by 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis group lays a once-in-a-generation plan to lower the interstate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — A private group, Rethink 65-70, believes that the Indiana Department of Transportation should take a different approach when rebuilding the interstate South Split. Vincent Darden, an Old Southside neighborhood citizen, said, “It was a vibrant neighborhood, it was a mixture of German immigrants and Blacks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Police trying to identify suspects in northeast side burglary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying five people in a burglary case. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released stills and doorbell video of a burglary that happened around midnight on Sept. 7 in the 9200 block of Andiron Drive. That’s near 96th Street and Allisonville Road on the city’s northeast side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

