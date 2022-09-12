Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
NBCC Offering Van Service for Revel in Recovery Event
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is offering free van transportation from North Adams and Adams to Living in Recovery's Revel in Recovery event on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Revel in Recovery will take place at the Pittsfield Commons from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Art Festivals, Comedy Nights, and More!
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including Art Festivals, Comedy Nights, and Jazz Performances. The third annual Lenox Jazz Stroll will be taking place this weekend throughout Lenox providing free jazz programming for through Sept. 17. The programming starts this Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lenox Library...
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown's Route 7 Bridge Closed for Resurfacing Sept. 16 to 19
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced it will temporarily close the Moody Bridge located on Route 7 at Simonds Road over the Hoosic River and Pan Am Railroad in Williamstown. The bridge will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday,...
iBerkshires.com
National Grid to Host Customer Energy Assistance Pop-Ups
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — National Grid is launching a series of customer energy assistance pop-up events across Massachusetts to provide customers with information on available assistance and help them prepare for the winter season. Beginning Sept. 20 at McCann Technical School in North Adams, National Grid and other partners...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Public Library Book Sale Returns
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Friends of the North Adams Public Library is bringing back a tradition that many community members and book enthusiasts missed during its two-year absence because of the pandemic. "I just think that the community loves this. We get a huge amount of people that come...
iBerkshires.com
Influencers, Journalists Invited to 'Love Pittsfield'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A marketing analysis of the city revealed that it was "missing the mark of millennials" so Pittsfield brought in journalists and influencers and wound up with a New York Times review. Director of Cultural Development Jen Glockner and consultant Roger Matus on Tuesday updated the City...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Planners OK Inn at Historic Beaver Mill
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Developer and artist Eric Rudd, operating at Cire Corp., is planning to create 13-room inn i the historic Beaver Mill. The inn concept is not far off the artists' residences that had existed in the mill after he and his wife, Barbara, first purchased it, he said.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Boys Earn Draw Against Agawam
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Makai Shepardson scored Thursday as the Pittsfield boys soccer team earned a 1-1 tie against Agawam. Shepardson’s unassisted goal came three minutes into the match. Ethan Breitmaier played a strong game in the back to help Pittsfield preserve the lead until Agawam managed to score...
WNYT
Nurse’s new Saratoga Springs scrub shop is the right prescription
People really got a better idea of how valuable nurses are during the pandemic. Brooke McBride was an urgent care nurse in Vermont at that time. With masks in short supply, having medical scrubs provided a little grounding for nurses and comfort for us. The uniform that reminds us there are people who help us.
Public asked to avoid Housatonic River in Pittsfield due to sewage spill
The City of Pittsfield has issued a notice about untreated wastewater that may have gotten into the Housatonic River. The city said the wastewater was discharged from the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Holmes Road.
iBerkshires.com
NBUW Makes Interim Executive Director Permanent
PITTSFIELD, Mass. The Board of Directors of the Northern Berkshire United Way (NBUW) has announced the appointment of Duffy Judge as new Executive Director. Judge has filled the role of Interim Executive Director since March of this year, following the vacancy created by Christa Collier when she departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children's Alliance. He has taken the lead on a number of important community initiatives and is committed to following the mission, vision, and values of the agency.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Announces Info Sessions for MBA Program
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA’s Division of Graduate & Continuing Education (DGCE) announces the 2022-2023 schedule of information sessions for those interested in completing a Bachelor’s Degree or pursuing a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The 30-minute information sessions will be available in-person and online in North...
iBerkshires.com
Bidwell House to Present Three-Part Lecture on Gravestones
MONTEREY, Mass. — The Bidwell House Museum will present three-part lecture and walk series about gravestone making in 18th and 19th century western Massachusetts on Sept. 24 and on Oct. 1 and 8. All three talks will be held at 1 p.m. the Bidwell House Museum and live streamed...
iBerkshires.com
Baseball in the Berkshires to Screen Belanger Documentary at Athenaeum
PITTSFIELD, Mass. -- The documentary "Belanger: Big League Ball Player, Small Town Story," will be screened on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The event is sponsored by the Baseball in the Berkshires museum and is free and open to the public. The movie, which runs...
Charming Berkshire Town is Among 15 of the Best in the U.S. for Fall Foliage
We recently published an article featuring a beloved Berkshire town being #1 for fall fun in all of Massachusetts. You can check out that article by going here. There's no doubt that Berkshire County is the perfect place for fall activities. In the previous article, we talked about some of the fun, unique activities and events the Berkshires have to offer for fall fun.
iBerkshires.com
Great Barrington Police to Hold Officer Entrance Exam
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The Great Barrington Police Department will hold a police officer entrance exam for aspiring police officers on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Great Barrington Fire Department. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. More details, exam procedures and registration...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
Beloved Berkshire Town is #1 for Fall Fun in Massachusetts
It's been said time and time again, there's nothing like Fall in the Berkshires. Obviously, leaf peeping is a very popular activity throughout Berkshire County but there are so many other fall-related activities that have been taking place in the Berkshires for decades. The Mount Greylock Ramble. The Mount Greylock...
Springfield DPW delays yard waste pick up
Springfield DPW announced that the collection of yard waste will be delayed this week.
iBerkshires.com
Temescal Cuts Ribbon on $20M Cannabis Cultivation Facility
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Temescal Wellness is ready to start production in a few weeks and anticipates some "really top-notch weed" available by late fall. CEO Alex Hardy and Mayor Jennifer Macksey cut the ribbon on the 72,000-square-foot, more than $20 million, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Wednesday morning even as National Grid was out back making sure that the power will be there when operations begin.
