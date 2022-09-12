PITTSFIELD, Mass. The Board of Directors of the Northern Berkshire United Way (NBUW) has announced the appointment of Duffy Judge as new Executive Director. Judge has filled the role of Interim Executive Director since March of this year, following the vacancy created by Christa Collier when she departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children's Alliance. He has taken the lead on a number of important community initiatives and is committed to following the mission, vision, and values of the agency.

