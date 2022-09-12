ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonels Draw Against North Alabama In Opening ASUN Contest

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer displayed a hard-fought effort on Thursday evening at the EKU Soccer Field, drawing with North Alabama in the opening match of ASUN play at nil. With the tie, EKU moves to 4-2-1 on the season and sets their sights on Central Arkansas to...
Cross Country Travels For First Away Meet At North Alabama Showcase

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel for their first away meet at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday, Sept. 16. The meet will start at 7:30 a.m. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel for their first away meet at the North...
