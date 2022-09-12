Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
Colonels Draw Against North Alabama In Opening ASUN Contest
RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer displayed a hard-fought effort on Thursday evening at the EKU Soccer Field, drawing with North Alabama in the opening match of ASUN play at nil. With the tie, EKU moves to 4-2-1 on the season and sets their sights on Central Arkansas to...
EKU Sports
Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Finish In The Top 10 At The North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams finished in the top 10 at the North Alabama Showcase at John Hunt Cross Country Park on Friday. The men finished seventh overall with 259 points and the women had 251 points leading to an eighth-place finish. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. –...
EKU Sports
Cross Country Travels For First Away Meet At North Alabama Showcase
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel for their first away meet at the North Alabama Showcase on Friday, Sept. 16. The meet will start at 7:30 a.m. HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Eastern Kentucky cross country teams travel for their first away meet at the North...
