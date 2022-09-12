Read full article on original website
The best Wi-Fi routers in 2022 for better at-home internet
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. With remote work now the norm for many, it’s never been more important to ensure that your home network is up to speed. The most important part of this setup is your Wi-Fi (or wireless) router, which sends information from the internet to all of your devices. Experts said you should upgrade your router at least every five years, not only to increase your speed and reliability but also to make sure your device is receiving the latest feature and security updates. If you’re still using the dusty Wi-Fi router you bought when you first got broadband internet — or the basic unit your internet provider rents to you — it might be time to move on.
IGN
Best Wi-Fi Range Extender 2022
Router blues got you – or, more accurately, your internet connectivity – down? We’ve all been there. Especially if your router is serving a massive area, like a large home or a big office, it might not be able to beam its signal across the whole space. If you’ve got a perfectly good router, it might not be necessary for you to replace it despite its somewhat limited coverage. That’s exactly the connectivity conundrum for which the best Wi-Fi extenders are made.
Android Authority
What is Thread, and why does it matter in a smart home?
Make Thread a priority whenever you're considering gear. Thread is a label you’ve probably seen increasingly often if you’ve been shopping for smart home accessories in the past year. It’s entirely possible, though, to have missed what Thread is, or why you should care — in which case here’s a primer on the technology, why you should be hunting it down, and some of the best Thread devices you can buy.
makeuseof.com
12 Essential Wear OS Apps Every Smartwatch User Should Download
Smartwatches make it easy to stay connected wherever you are. If you're looking for some more powerful features beyond notifications and fitness tracking on your smartwatch, installing third-party apps will make the most of the capabilities of your watch and help you stay connected and be productive, and much more.
makeuseof.com
iPhone Not Vibrating on Silent or Ring Mode? 7 Fixes You Can Try
When your iPhone is in your pocket or bag, a vibration helps to inform you about an incoming call or text if you're unable to hear the sound of your alert tone. If you're in a quiet place like a library, it's even more important to ensure your iPhone vibrates instead of rings so that you don't disturb others.
Android Authority
You will never need to recharge these true wireless buds
The Urbanista Phoenix adds a solar panel to its charging case for endless listening. True wireless buds solved one of the problems of Bluetooth buds with a simple design idea: A carry case with a built-in battery makes sure you don’t run out of juice for several days. The mere act of putting your buds in the case starts charging them up for your next use. But every few days or weeks, depending on your use, you have to remember to charge the case too.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons You Should Buy the Mac Studio
The Mac Studio is an entirely new product line in Apple's Mac lineup. It's targeted at professionals in a studio environment and provides flexibility that content creators can appreciate. Like the Mac mini, the Mac Studio is a compact computer that packs stellar performance for its price, and there are...
makeuseof.com
Work and Play: How to Use the Steam Deck as a Desktop Replacement
The Steam Deck is one of the most remarkable game console releases in years, capable of running the latest AAA games. It’s small and light enough for you to take anywhere, and flexible enough for you to hook up some additional controllers and connect it to a TV for traditional console gaming.
makeuseof.com
Getting Texts and Calls on iPhone's Do Not Disturb Mode? Here Are 8 Potential Fixes
Whether you want to focus on your task at hand or take a much-needed rest without disruptions, Do Not Disturb is a feature that helps you do just that. No story reply, group chat gossip, or work call will reach you as long as you have Do Not Disturb mode enabled on your iPhone.
makeuseof.com
How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?
The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
makeuseof.com
How to Save Your Notes in OneNote
OneNote is a digital note-taking app that lets you quickly create notes that will automatically be synced to your devices. The free and full-featured app is incredibly freeform when taking notes. You can use OneNote to collect random snippets, organize to-do lists and important ideas, and remember upcoming tasks. However,...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Device Manager Error Code 45 on Windows
There's nothing worse than connecting a device to your computer and seeing an error code. If you see error code 45 in the Device Manager, you're not alone. It mainly appears due to a temporary system glitch, but sometimes, a corrupt or outdated driver can also trigger this error code. We'll walk you through exactly how to resolve the Device Manager error code 45 so that you can continue using different devices on your computer without hassle.
makeuseof.com
How to Use PowerToys to Extract Text From Images
Few Windows tools are as useful as PowerToys. The toolset, which debuted in Windows 95, has been significantly expanded in the latest versions. With the latest update, PowerToys finally has a text extractor that allows you to copy text from any image. Let’s see how to extract text from images...
Engadget
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The noise blocking crown is safe. Bose has massively upgraded how much sound it can cancel on the QuietComfort Earbuds II, cutting out more everyday noise including voices. The sound quality is also markedly improved and smaller buds offer a more comfy fit (and less awkward look). There’s room for further improvement though as the company passed on basics like multipoint connectivity and wireless charging.
Digital Trends
This new gaming monitor has a built-in Wi-Fi antenna
The Taiwanese brand ASRock is getting more into the gaming market, now introducing its first gaming monitors, one with a never-before-seen integrated Wi-Fi antenna feature on such a product. The Phantom gaming monitors include the PG34WQ15R2B and PG27FF1A models, but the first is the one with the integrated antenna. This...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “unable to resolve host” Error on Linux
After changing the hostname on your Linux system, you may encounter the error "unable to resolve host". Here's what that means, and what you can do to fix it. When you set up your Linux system—whether it's a VPS or a physical machine in your home—you may be asked to provide a hostname. This is a label your computer uses to identify itself to other machines on the network, to the user, and to itself.
The Verge
WiZ’s smart lights can now be motion sensors
Motion-triggered smart lighting is pretty magical. Figuring out how to set up little white motion sensors all over your house to make it work is not. With its new SpaceSense feature, Signify may have come up with the perfect solution: let the light bulbs do the work. SpaceSense is a...
Anker Eufy 4G Starlight Review: Security Camera Without The Tether
Pros Durable weather-proof design Long battery life Companion "forever energy" solar panel Local storage for videos 4G network support Alexa and Google Assistant integrations Cons Lacks Wi-Fi connectivity Doesn't support Apple HomeKit No microSD card slot. We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Anker, the company best...
makeuseof.com
Are iPhone 13 Cases Compatible With the iPhone 14?
Every year, when Apple releases new iPhones, it also sells several iPhone accessories to go along with your purchase. But if you're planning to upgrade from an iPhone 13, you may want to check whether your old cases are compatible with the iPhone 14 to save money on buying new ones.
makeuseof.com
SwitchBot Smart Door Lock Review: Great for Renters
If you are a renter, you may not be able to install smart locks, thermostats, wall switches, and other products. SwitchBot's mechanical smart solutions may be the answer. With its products, you can have a smart home without permanently changing your dwelling. Lock a deadbolt, turn on lights from a wall switch, and turn on a fan when the room gets too warm without rewiring or even putting holes in your walls.
