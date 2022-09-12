Read full article on original website
Lane closed on M-28 bridge beginning Wednesday
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work is requiring one-way traffic on the M-28 bridge over Sand River beginning on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT says one alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
Propane prices, electricity rates: U.P. residents invited to share energy concerns
MARQUETTE, MI – Michigan’s Upper Peninsula residents will get a chance to tell state officials about their energy concerns during a public event Sept. 20, 2022, in Marquette. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) will host an energy assistance fair for U.P. residents, along with customer listening sessions...
Our Community Tour Copper Harbor: Keweenaw Dark Sky Park
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – Back in June of 2022, the International Dark-Sky Association named Keweenaw Dark Sky Park as the third Dark Sky Park in Michigan. A Dark Sky Park is a land that possesses a distinguished quality of starry nights. “Here in the Keweenaw we have far...
Our Community Tour Copper Harbor: Copper Harbor Trails Club
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – There’s nothing quite like the Copper Harbor Trails in the Keweenaw Peninsula. From hiking to skiing to the ultimate mountain biking experience. Its trails offer a variety of riding options including downhill tracks, flow trails, and traditional cross country. “Most of our trails...
Volunteer beach cleanup on Keweenaw coastline planned this Saturday
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – The Keweenaw Outdoor Recreation Coalition (KORC) will host the second annual KORC Adopt-a-Beach Clean-Up volunteer event this weekend. The event is planned as part of the Alliance for the Great Lakes Adopt-a-Beach annual initiative. The event will take place on Saturday, September 17 from...
When to expect snow in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
Our Community Tour Copper Harbor: Brickside Brewery
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WJMN) – In the heart of Copper Harbor is Brickside Brewery, the most northern brewery in the state and the only brewery in Keweenaw County. The brewery was started by the Robinson family in 2012. “[We started] home brewing many years ago and at some point,...
Return North career fair planned this fall
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – A career fair aimed at bringing alumni, former local residents, and friends of the UP back to the region is planned this fall. The 6th annual Return North Professional Career Fair will feature a virtual event on Thursday, November 10, followed by in-person events in three locations on Thursday, November 17.
When could it snow in the UP?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Alongside a new football season and getting in the routine of a new school year, the last few weeks of summer usher in the creeping thought in the back of your head: How soon am I going to have to shovel again?. For most of...
Dental center celebrates, smiles at grand opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - My Community Dental Centers opened its new location on Washington St. Monday. To celebrate, the office held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. In attendance were employees, community members, and elected officials. My Community Dental Centers says dental care is especially important in rural communities. “Typically, in rural areas,...
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
‘Just Believe’ holding sun safety and skin cancer awareness fundraising event
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe, a Marquette-based non-profit organization with the goal of preventing skin cancer and supporting those who have it, will hold a fundraising event in October at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. The fundraiser will consist of a non-competitive event in which participants will...
2nd annual Fall Phantasm festival to be held in October
CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Fall Phantasm, a fundraiser for Marquette Fringe, will be held for the second year at Lakenenland Sculpture Park next month. The event will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Marquette Fringe said the following about the...
Michigan man, 24, on life support after severe beating
HOUGHTON, MI – A man is on life support after he was severely beaten early Thursday at an apartment complex in Houghton, officials said. Police officers responded around 4:50 a.m. Thursday to the Arbor Green apartment complex in Houghton, WLUC reports. They found the 24-year-old man from L’Anse had been assaulted and beaten unconscious. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to UP Health System – Marquette. As of Friday morning, the victim remains on life support.
