THIS WEEKEND In Laramie
It's getting chillier and chillier. Do you feel Fall coming? Why do I already miss Summer? But the weather is still pretty great, so go out and have some fun!. Science Initiative Building Grand Opening & STEM Carnival. Celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Science Initiative Building and join...
Cheeseburgers And Comedy Coming To Downtown Cheyenne
For the last 20 years, Canada has gifted us with a funny(if it's your type of humor), quirky and ridiculous show, The Trailer Park Boys. Before Letter Kenny took Hulu by storm, The Trailer Park Boys were popping up on random television channels and Netflix across the United States. Several...
Riot Girl Summer Fundraiser Happening This Saturday
I know it's only Monday but am I the only one already thinking about the weekend? Blame it on the Monday Blues. If you don't have any plans yet, spend this Saturday at a punk and burlesque fundraiser to support Chelsea's Fund. The event is privately organized by Kathryn Gaspers,...
Bottoms Pup! Here’s Where You Can Get Beer For Your Dog In Cheyenne
Well, this is something. As an avid craft beer aficionado craft beer drinker, I always feel bad enjoying a good time on a patio somewhere and looking down at my dogs and thinking, man, I'm sure water tastes awesome to dogs(just by the way they slurp it down) but I'd bet they'd love a craft brew on a nice patio day in Southeast Wyoming.
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
THIS SUNDAY: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
The Laramie Firefighters IAFF Local 946 will hold a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event, this Sunday, September 11th. Laramie Fire Fighters Local 946 is a union that promotes the safety and welfare of career firefighters and EMTs. They are collaborating with Associated Students of the University of Wyoming (ASUW) and...
HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening
Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th. Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday
The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
Gear up for gameday: Air Force
LARAMIE -- Losers of 14 of their last 15 games, including the previous 17 Mountain West contests over a four-year span, no one gave Wyoming much of a chance on that sunny October day in 2002 inside War Memorial Stadium. No. 22 Air Force was in town. Motivated after Notre...
Take Your Picture With the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins Sept 16
The weather should be great for getting some excellent photos with the Clydesdales on the last Friday of Summer. Make plans to be there for the two-hour session. When you see these giant, majestic animals up close, it can be a bit overwhelming. I know that I felt very, very tiny in their presence, when I did my Camera Day. When you see little kids next to the horses, it's really amazing.
Where to Find Delish Pumpkin Spice Lattes in Cheyenne & Laramie
Starbucks looms as the reigning champion of Pumpkin Spice Lattes - after all, they kind of invented the craze back in 2003 - but they aren't the only place to get your Fall fix. Thanks to Starbucks, a legion of coffee lovers line up in flannel and boots to get the pumpkin pie-flavored beverage every September.
Wildfire Smoke Prompts Air Quality Alert for Southeast Wyoming
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for much of southeast Wyoming, including Cheyenne and Laramie, through 1 p.m. Tuesday because of wildfire smoke. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the smoke is coming from the fires burning in Idaho. The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young...
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
Cheyenne NWS: Expect Storms, Wet Weather The Next Few Days
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says residents of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect cooler weather with some storms over the next couple of days. The agency posted this statement on its website:. More storm chances possible Thursday! A cooler day is in store with...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Albany County Fire Restrictions Starting Sept. 14
The Albany County Fire Warden has imposed County-wide fire restrictions that will go into effect beginning on Wednesday, September 14th, and will remain in effect until no later than November 1st, 2022, unless lifted or extended by the County Fire Warden. These restrictions include open burning and fireworks. For more...
New Educator Joins University of Wyoming Extension
The University of Wyoming Extension welcomes Dagan Montgomery as the new agriculture and natural resources extension educator for Sublette County. "Dagan comes to us with a solid foundation in production agriculture and a good understanding of what it takes to be successful in Extension," comments Bridger Feuz, interim associate director of UW Extension.
