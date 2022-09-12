ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around

Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Tomase: Red Sox should go get Aaron Judge this winter, risk be damned

Let's be honest: signing Aaron Judge doesn't make sense in the long term. The Red Sox have an opportunity this winter to do something unprecedented, and that is steal the best player on the Yankees, a right-handed power god who may not boast great lifetime numbers in Fenway Park, but could probably figure the place out if he played here every day.
BOSTON, MA
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year

The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
WATCH: Casas crushes first Fenway homer off Gerrit Cole

Triston Casas already notched his first big-league homer last week at Tropicana Field, but the Boston Red Sox prospect's first Fenway Park blast might be even more memorable. On Tuesday, Casas crushed a two-run opposite-field shot over the Green Monster off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old first baseman's homer traveled 411 feet with a 108.6 mph exit velocity.
BOSTON, MA
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency

San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
CHICAGO, IL
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews

ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

