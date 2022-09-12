Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
thecomeback.com
Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen
Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox should go get Aaron Judge this winter, risk be damned
Let's be honest: signing Aaron Judge doesn't make sense in the long term. The Red Sox have an opportunity this winter to do something unprecedented, and that is steal the best player on the Yankees, a right-handed power god who may not boast great lifetime numbers in Fenway Park, but could probably figure the place out if he played here every day.
Cubs pull off something nobody else in MLB has done this year
The pitching was supposed to be impenetrable, the task impossible. Just not the way anyone who has followed National League baseball this year could imagine. Behind stout starting pitching performances from Javier Assad, Adrian Sampson and Drew Smyly, the Cubs went to New York and swept a Mets team with the second-best record in the league — and All-Stars Chris Bassitt and Jacob deGrom starting the first two games.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Casas crushes first Fenway homer off Gerrit Cole
Triston Casas already notched his first big-league homer last week at Tropicana Field, but the Boston Red Sox prospect's first Fenway Park blast might be even more memorable. On Tuesday, Casas crushed a two-run opposite-field shot over the Green Monster off of New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. The 22-year-old first baseman's homer traveled 411 feet with a 108.6 mph exit velocity.
Yardbarker
Red Sox infield prospect Chase Meidroth gets pro career off to strong start with Low-A Salem
Chase Meidroth, who the Red Sox selected in the fourth round of this summer’s draft out of the University of San Diego, ended his first professional season on a strong note with Low-A Salem. After being scouted by J.J. Altobelli and signing with Boston for $272,500, Meidroth appeared in...
NBC Sports
Report: Rodón interested in signing with Cubs in free agency
San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón reportedly is "interested" in returning to Chicago to pitch for the Cubs, NBC Sports Chicago's David Kaplan reported. "And guess who else is interested in the Cubs? Carlos Rodón. Yes. Loved pitching in Chicago. Knows that the Cubs are a team with some players coming out of the system, and they need a top-of-the-rotation arm," Kaplan said on his YouTube show "reKap."
NBC Sports
Wainwright, Molina make history, then lead Cards over Brews
ST. LOUIS — Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history with the first pitch of the game, then the record-setting battery helped the St. Louis Cardinals extend their NL Central lead by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 Wednesday night. Wainwright and Molina started together for the 325th time, the...
