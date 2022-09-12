Brendan Fraser already has DC Comics cred under his belt from playing Cliff Steele/Robotman in the HBO Max show Doom Patrol, but up until early August, he was also set to make his DC movies debut in Batgirl, where he played the pyromanic Firefly. Unfortunately for him and everyone else who worked on Barbara Gordon’s first solo cinematic outing, Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled Batgirl despite it having already been shot and being deep into post-production. This decision is still being frequently discussed, and Fraser has now shared his thoughts on Batgirl never getting to see the light of day.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO