Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
House of the Dragon is well under way – but fans are excited for another Game of Thrones prequel that may already be in the works.In June this year, reports emerged that a spin-off series focusing on Jon Snow was in early development at HBO with Kit Harington reprising his role. Eagle-eyed fans believe they have now spotted a big clue hinting at the truth of those reports.TV producer Daniel West is working on an “untitled” limited series for HBO, according to the filmmaker’s credits on his agent’s website. West previously worked with Harington on the 2017 historical drama...
House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock has reflected on what she described as a “gnarly” incest scene that takes place in the fourth episode, “King of the Narrow Sea”.Spoilers follow for episode four of House of the Dragon – you have been warned!During Monday’s (12 September) episode, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Alcock) is led on a secret nighttime adventure around King’s Landing by her uncle Daemon (Smith).The pair end up at one of Daemon’s favourite brothels, where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and can’t bring himself to...
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
