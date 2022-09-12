ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, WI

fireapparatusmagazine.com

Coleman (TX) VFD Receives New Truck from Texas A&M Grant

The Coleman Volunteer Fire Department received a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program and used it to add a new fire-truck and a fire suppression device called a slip-on unit, BigCountryHomepage.com reported. The Texas A&M Forest Service said these new tools will allow...
TEXAS STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Murray (KY) Awarded $1M for New Fire Station, Expanded Water Service

KY Gov. Andy Beshear presented $1 million in awards to improve infrastructure in Calloway County by building a new fire station and expanding water service to 70 unserved households, KFVS.com reported. According to the governor’s office, $500,000 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds was awarded to the city...
MURRAY, KY
WSAW

Town of Rib Mountain approves plans for new restaurant

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - A vacant lot near the Wisconsin State Patrol building in Rib Mountain could soon be the home to a new restaurant. Last month, the town board approved a conditional use permit for a new restaurant on the northeast corner of Robin Lane and Hummingbird Road. The property was previously owned by the town.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
Lawrence, WI
Osceola, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

8 Wisconsin Diners Worth the Drive

If you’re a fan of “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” you know Guy Fieri has stopped at three of these restaurants. We’ve found a few more that should get him hopping into his little red Camaro for a trip back to Wisconsin. FRANK’S DINER, KENOSHA. Let’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Rain gauges show effects of 3 days of wet weather

(WLUK) -- Three days of rain really added up in Northeast Wisconsin. Many viewers shared photos of their rain gauges to Chime In following the wet weather. Several showed 5 inches or more of water, especially in Fond du Lac and Winnebago counties. Share yours with us here:. The rainfall...
OSHKOSH, WI
#Lawrence Fire Department#Custom Fire Apparatus
wtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Unique Dining & Supper Clubs

From crispy fried perch to succulent prime rib paired with a brandy old fashioned, the supper club is as Wisconsin as it gets. Here’s to savoring the classics and discovering unexpected takes on familiar favorites. Find outstanding service at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club outside Marshfield (Marathon County) For nearly 50...
MARSHFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes

Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Tracking heavy rain today and tomorrow

A front approaches the Northland from the south today and stalls out, lingering into the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged wet period with occasional showers and times of heavy rain. Today’s rain will feature scattered showers across the Arrowhead in the morning, then the wettest conditions through the afternoon should be just north of the Canadian border.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Lower Harvest Expected for Wisconsin Corn Farmers

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Even after making a few adjustments from the previous month, USDA officials are still expecting a lower harvest for Wisconsin corn farmers. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is forecast at 540 million bushels this fall.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

As Wisconsin’s only oil refinery comes back online, Superior residents will see a decrease in water rates

Superior residents will pay less for water service next year as Wisconsin’s only oil refinery is set to come back online following an explosion in 2018. Privately-owned Superior Water Light & Power is proposing to cut water rates by 9.6 percent for its roughly 10,000 water customers. While it’s moving to reduce rates, the Superior utility is also proposing to raise $3.3 million in revenue to pay for safety and reliability upgrades by increasing electric rates 3.1 percent while gas rates would go up by 8.7 percent.
SUPERIOR, WI

