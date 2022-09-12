Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Following Sunday's Game
The Indianapolis Colts are making a massive change to their special teams unit, waiving third-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship, a former All-SEC kicker at Georgia, joined the Colts in 2020. As a rookie, he made 32-of-37 field goal attempts. Blankenship's production took a bit of a hit in 2021, making...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Russell Wilson benching on final Broncos play draws stunned reaction from Pete Carroll
The Denver Broncos’ decision to go for a 64-yard field goal attempt to save their life in Week 1 on the road against the Seattle Seahawks has left NFL fans scratching their heads. Even Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was confused over the fact that Nathaniel Hackett chose to put the team’s fate in the hands (or feet) of kicker Brandon McManus instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson on the field.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
RELATED PEOPLE
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Has Significant Impact and Influence On Defense In 2022 Implies Patriots OL Coach Matt Patricia
The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 2 of the 2022 season and will host the New England Patriots in the season home opener. The organization is coming off of a thrilling 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals, but now that is in the past as the team has a quick turnaround to another in-conference matchup. New England is coming off of a loss to the Miami Dolphins who held their offense in check for the majority of the game this past Sunday. Former NFL head coach and current offensive line coach for the Patriots, Matt Patricia spoke with local reporters on Tuesday and was extremely complimentary of the Steelers defense and coaching staff.
Yardbarker
Mitch Trubisky – Steelers Quarterback Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers won their week one matchup against the Bengals 23-20 in an overtime thriller. It was also our first taste of Mitch Trubisky running the offense. It was a lackluster performance but let’s dig into it a little bit. Is Mitch Trubisky the answer?. I will get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Week 2: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
After a great start to the season, the Lions star receiver is among the top start 'ems in Week 2.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Yardbarker
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Attributes Communication For CB Arthur Maulet’s Improvement After Impressive Week 1 Showing
The Pittsburgh Steelers had many positives to take away from Sunday’s Week 1 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Lost a bit in the shuffle, Arthur Maulet provided some huge plays for the defense. The biggest play was when he went untouched into the Bengals backfield, sacking quarterback Joe Burrow and forcing a fumble.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seahawks S Jamal Adams suffers quadriceps injury
“His quadricep tendon I think got damaged some tonight,” head coach Pete Carroll said after the game, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “He got hurt. So it’s a serious injury.”. Adams has yet to play a full season since being traded to Seattle by the Jets in...
Patriots listed as betting favorites to beat Steelers on the road
Even after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots are still the odds on favorites to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon. Per Tipico Sportsbook, the Patriots are currently listed as 1.5-point favorites heading into Acrisure Stadium against a Steelers team that just made the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals cough up five turnovers in a 23-20 victory. Meanwhile, the Patriots gave up three takeaways on the road against the Dolphins in a 20-7 loss.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0