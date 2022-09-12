Read full article on original website
CNBC
Biden White House just put out a framework on regulating crypto — here’s what’s in it
The Biden White House has just released its first-ever framework on what crypto regulation in the U.S. should look like. The framework outlines the ways in which the financial services industry should evolve to make borderless transactions easier, as well as how to crack down on fraud in the digital asset space.
CNBC
FedEx CEO says he expects the economy to enter a ‘worldwide recession’
FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that he believes a recession is impending for the global economy. The CEO's pessimism came after FedEx missed estimates on revenue and earnings in its first quarter. The company also withdrew its full year guidance. FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam told...
CNBC
Germany drawing up new China trade policy, vows 'no more naivety'
Germany's economy minister said on Tuesday the government was working on a new trade policy with China to reduce dependence on Chinese raw materials, batteries and semiconductors, promising "no more naivety" in trade dealings with Beijing. Robert Habeck told Reuters that China was a welcome trading partner, but Germany could...
CNBC
Ukrainian medic tells U.S. Congress about the ‘hell’ of Russian captivity; Putin acknowledges China pressure
Russian forces have targeted a dam on the Inhulets River near Kryvyi Rih — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home city — with eight cruise missiles, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to flooding in parts of the city and residents being evacuated. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryvyi Rih...
CNBC
These are the 10 wealthiest cities in the world — and five are in the U.S.
New York City is home to more rich people than any other city in the world, according to a new report by investment migration consultancy Henley & Partners. Around 345,600 millionaires reside in the Big Apple, alongside 15,470 multi-millionaires who have assets worth over $10 million, 737 centi-millionaires (wealth of $100 million or more) and 59 billionaires, the report said. The financial center of the U.S. is recognized as the wealthiest city in the world by several measures.
CNBC
Delivering Alpha 2022 Agenda
Tyler Mathisen, CNBC "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor & Vice President, Events Strategy. Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo will share the Biden administration's plan to fight inflation and build a more resilient economy. He'll also discuss the U.S response to Russia, the endgame for Ukraine and the potential for geopolitical realignment. Wally...
CNBC
Jim Cramer was not selling stocks in Tuesday's wreckage. Here is why he stood firm
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he was not marching in the parade of sellers Tuesday, as the major U.S. stock indexes on Tuesday recorded their worst one-day drop-off since June 2020. "Look, I cannot blame anyone for panicking after we got still one more red-hot consumer price index number, showing that non-commodity inflation has yet to peak," the "Mad Money" host said, acknowledging it was a "horrendous day no matter how you slice it."
Deseret News
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House.The survey also found that just 26 per cent of US voters believe Mr Trump’s actions were “appropriate,” compared with the 65 per cent who said it was not. Of the survey respondents who said they voted for Mr Trump, just 38 per cent said the ex-president acted inappropriately by taking the government-owned documents, while nearly...
CNBC
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg: Tentative railroad labor deal has a lot of support among members
Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the Biden administration's efforts to strike a labor deal between industry and railroad workers, inflation, and more.
CNBC
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's 'pushing back against bullies' in anti-Republican political ads
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Gov. Gavin Newsom said political attack ads he's funding that are running in Florida and Texas are retribution for the Republican-backed recall against him. "It's literally me taking advantage of the moment that I'm in," Newsom said in an exclusive interview with CNBC. "I had...
CNBC
Trussonomics? What to watch as the new UK prime minister battles multiple crises
LONDON — New British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a confluence of economic challenges, but will need to balance her own ideals with the immediate needs of the country. Last week, Truss announced an emergency fiscal package involving the capping of annual household energy bills at £2,500 (£2,891) for the next two years, with an equivalent guarantee for businesses over the next six months and further support in the pipeline for vulnerable sectors.
CNBC
The dollar is up 18%—here's why that's actually bad news for investors
Over the past year, the dollar has been on a tear: The U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the dollar's strength against a basket of foreign currencies, is up 18%. For tourists, a strong dollar is great news. It means you get more for your money abroad. But for investors, a...
CNBC
FTX still has $1 billion to deploy, says CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried went from buying his first bitcoin to becoming a multibillionaire in just the past five years. CNBC's Kate Rooney joins 'Squawk Box' to report on Bankman-Fried's rise to the top of the crypto industry.
CNBC
More than 15 countries have Queen Elizabeth II on their currency—here's how the 4 biggest ones are changing their money
With the passing Queen Elizabeth II, many are wondering what will happen to Commonwealth banknotes and coins, which have bared the monarch's likeness for much of her 70-year reign. The Queen's image can be found on the currency for more than 15 countries, the most populated being the United Kingdom,...
U.K.・
CNBC
Globalization of trade isn't ending, despite Covid, war, inflation
Trade is expected to grow slightly faster in 2022 and 2023 than it did over the previous decade, according to a new report from DHL and the NYU Stern School of Business. Many companies backed away from reshoring and nearshoring plans, leading trade to grow faster in emerging economies close to China.
CNBC
Fire engulfs office tower in southern Chinese city
A massive fire engulfed a high-rise office building in downtown Changsha, capital of China's southern province of Hunan, on Friday afternoon, state media reported. Dozens of storeys of the more than 200-metre tall (656-foot) China Telecom building "burned with great intensity", sending thick smoke into the sky, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Fortune
The Wall Street Journal expects workers to return to the office on a more regular basis, and some employees aren't happy
“If coming back to work just for the sake of being back to work is the plan here, then that’s going to be hard to swallow,” the union’s executive director Tim Martell told Fortune.
CNBC
Putin admits China has 'concerns' over Ukraine invasion; Russia's Wagner Group recruiting convicts
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Signs of tension have emerged between allies Russia and China, as Putin acknowledged his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's "questions and concerns" about Russian operations in Ukraine during the leaders' first in-person meeting since the war began on Feb. 24.
CNBC
Newsom boasts California avoided rolling blackouts in extreme heat, says anti-green critics want to 'double down on stupid'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state avoided ordering rolling blackouts when electricity demand peaked this month amid scorching heat and condemned claims that California couldn't keep the power on because of its embrace of renewable energy. In an interview with CNBC's Yasmin Khorram, the governor said the...
