H. Grey Supply Co. expands into former J.D. Hunter/home space

CAZENOVIA — In April 2021, Travis Barr and Alex Altomonte opened H. Grey Supply Co., their modern-day general store and outfitter at 53 Albany St. in Cazenovia.

This summer, the entrepreneurs expanded their business into the space next door that previously housed the home furnishing retail showroom of J.D. Hunter/home.

The expansion, which they have named H. Grey Social, offers espresso drinks and handmade mocktails, comfortable seating, and thoughtfully curated products from independent brands and small batch makers from around the U.S. Available items include cheeses from Murray’s Cheese, chocolate and cinnamon babka from Carnegie Deli, The Meatball Shop tomato sauces, Momofoku noodles, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, Rancho Gordo beans, Olympia Provisions meats, and specialty flavored maple syrups made in the Adirondacks.

According to Barr, the expansion has enabled him and Altomonte to make their original vision for H. Grey Supply Co. a reality.

Pre-pandemic, the couple came up with the idea of opening a boutique department store where shoppers could check out multiple categories of items and stop by a “Bevvy Bar” for a drink to sip while looking around or lounging in an inviting and safe space.

“Our core concept from the start has been inclusivity, diversity, and community, and that is exactly what you get at H. Grey Social,” said Barr. “This includes our staff that has organically come together as a motley crew of creative, caring, and hardworking members of our community. [They] each have their own outside dreams and endeavors that we hope H. Grey can be a resource for.”

Since acquiring their new space in May 2022, Barr and Altomonte have painted the ceiling and storefront H. Grey’s signature Moscow midnight (dark teal) color, redone the floors, and added a custom barista bar.

They also took down a section of wall to allow for better flow between H. Grey Social and Supply Co., where shoppers can pick up sustainably made clothing from Marine Layer and Richer Poorer, up-cycled clothing from Found Ephemeral (a brand by H. Grey team member and Cazenovia College graduate Nick Lanza), plant-based skincare from Three Ships Beauty, hand-made jewelry, PETA-approved vegan leather handbags and purses, cult favorite room scents and candles by P.F. Candle Co., a line of greeting cards designed by Barr, and more.

In addition to offering private shopping opportunities (call 315-815-5016), H. Grey can also host private events, like gatherings for birthdays or showers. Additionally, community members and visitors can book in-person skincare and beauty tutorials with Barr or schedule group readings with “Alex the Medium.”

Currently, Barr and Altomonte are working to schedule in-store events/pop-ups and to book guest artists to display their work as part of the “Grey Gallery.”

The first gallery exhibitor will be artist Pam Steele. An opening reception is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m.

“This expansion has allowed for us to have the physical space to bring our original concept fully to life,” said Barr.

Eventually, the business owners hope to expand their space even further.

“We [have] this amazing back room with gorgeous tin walls and ceiling that we hope to incorporate in phase 2,” said Barr.

Since “casually” opening H. Grey Social on Sunday, Aug. 7, Barr and Altomonte have received positive input from locals and visitors, alike.

“[People have] been really excited when they see the space and the products we are offering,” said Barr. “We have been very conscious of what products are easily available in our area, with the goal of supporting and complimenting what is here as well as offering products that are new and different. We are also committed to our ongoing efforts of contributing to Cazenovia and the families in the surrounding area, whether it’s offering a safe space for students to come after school, in-store events with speakers and local talent, [or] continuing to organize and plan “Cazenovia Pride” events.”

H. Grey Social and Supply Co. are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, follow @HGreySupplyCo on social media or visit HGreySupplyCo.com.