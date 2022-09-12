Chittenango boys golfers earn win over Cazenovia

CENTRAL NEW YORK – As long as they had been together in the Onondaga High School League Liberty division, the Cazenovia boys golf team had always got the best of its neighbors from Chittenango.

That changed last Wednesday afternoon at Rogues Roost when the Bears, led again by Ty Kelly, pulled away for a 211-232 victory over the Bears. Both beat Phoenix’s score of 249 in the three-team match.

Over nine holes, Kelly matched par with a 36, four shots better than Cazenovia’s best individual round by Will Guider. And though Chris Kelly had a 41 for the Lakers, Alex Moesch and Anthony Thousand both had 42 to put Chittenango in front.

Tanner Smith, with a 45, and Ryan Moesch, with a 46, helped put the match away as, beyond Nick Guider’s 49, the next-best Laker round was a 59 by Nate Porter.

Not having a letdown, Chittenango handled Tully 207-254 a day later at Rogues Roost. Kelly’s 38 was nearly equaled by Alex Moesch, who posted a 39, and Ryan Moesch, who shot 40. Thousand and Henry Miller had matching totals of 40 as the Bears moved to 4-1 overall.

Sporting a 3-0 mark in the season’s early going, the Lakers faced a major test last Wednesday when it traveled to Drumlins to face Christian Brothers Academy, and it was here the win streak ended, the Brothers prevailing 203-241.

The Lakers had made it 2-0 on Aug. 29 when it took on Hannibal at Cazenovia Country Club and rolled past the Warriors 217-256.

Again leading the way, Jack Byrnes shot 39 for nine holes, followed by a 42 from Will Guider. Liam Colligan shot 43 and Kelly had a 44, matching the low Hannibal round from Tyler Emmons. Nick Guider added a 49.

Cazenovia’s third consecutive home victory came Aug. 30 y at the expense of Phoenix, who arrived at CCC only to have the Lakers get a 202-243 win over the Firebirds.

Having his best round so far, Will Guider shot 38, beating out the 39s from Byrnes and Kelly. Colligan improved to a 40 and Nick Guider had a 46 as only Cameron Dryer, with a 43, did as well for Phoenix.

At Drumlins against CBA, Kelly was able to tie the Brothers’ James Stanton for individual honors, each shooting 38. However, CBA had the next four scores, all between 39 and 43, before Colligan finished with a 44, ahead of Will Guider’s 49 and Nick Guider’s 50.

Back on Aug. 29, Chittenango made its season debut, against LaFayette at Orchard Valley, and cruised to a 206-287 victory over the Lancers.

Smith picked up a 37, leading the Bears, just ahead of Alex Moesch’s 38. Kelly and Ryan Moesch both finished with 42 as Thousand had a 47 and Miller posted a 50.

A day later, Chittenango returned home to Rogues Roost and got close against Skaneateles, only to take a 206-209 defeat to that other group of Lakers.

Kelly returned to his accustomed spot at the top of the board, shooting 35, three ahead of Skaneateles’ Drew Mancini.

Alex Moesch’s 41 was equaled by Jack Marquardt, and though Thousand had a 42, Ben Underhill and Henry Major equaled it to put Skaneateles in front for good. Smith had a 45, just ahead of Miller’s 46 and Ryan Moesch’s 47.