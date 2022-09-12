This eight-month-old's life will never be the same after he has his first taste of ice cream. Baby Michael was hesitant at first to try the tasty treat, but there’s nothing like a new adventure. Lizzy Palmatier filmed her son’s delight following “a dinner of peas, pears, and breastmilk.”

Watch baby Michael’s reaction in the video above.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Good news: Baby has a cool response to their first ice cream cone