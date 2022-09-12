ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Sports betting grows in popularity nationwide, remains illegal in Utah

By John Franchi
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lh31W_0hs1ycss00

Betting on sports continues to grow across the country.

A Supreme Court ruling in 2018 opened the door to allow states to legalize sports betting.

While gambling of any kind is illegal in Utah, most states bordering Utah allow some form of sports wagering.

Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming are states in which it is legal to bet on sports.

That doesn’t mean Utahns are unable to gamble. Las Vegas and Wendover are popular destinations across the state line.

Now, online sportsbooks are providing a host of new options for people to travel outside of Utah’s border to take part in the online betting craze.

“It happens everywhere,” said Johnny Avello, the director of race and sports operations at online sportsbook Draft Kings. “It started in New Jersey, people in New York were crossing over.”

According to data compiled in 2019 by Marketwatch, 44 percent of all online sports bets placed in New Jersey were registered within two miles of the state line.

Evanston, Wyoming is the closest city to the Salt Lake area where online gambling is legal.

Once past the Wyoming state line, websites and apps like Draft Kings allow people to fund accounts and place bets.

The apps use geolocation on a phone or computer to verify a person’s location.

Once outside a state where online gambling is legal, the apps will not function. Even withdrawing money from an account is not possible.

“You have to be in the state,” Avello said. “It only recognizes you in the state where wagering is legal.”

Forbes predicts 46 million Americans will place a bet during this NFL season.

Comments / 2

Related
kslnewsradio.com

A pipeline from Lake Powell to Washington County is taking shape

SALT LAKE CITY — A plan is moving forward for the state of Utah to build a 140-mile-long pipeline that would pump water from Lake Powell to 13 cities in Washington County. It was discussed on Thursday during a meeting of the Water Resources Board of the Department of Natural Resources. The state describes the pipeline as part of a long-term water supply plan for southern Utah. The pipeline itself would be buried, the water moved along by five pump stations powered, in part, by six hydroelectric facilities.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
utahbusiness.com

Deseret Power breaks ground on a solar project in rural Utah

Uintah County — Deseret Power broke ground on a new 15 megawatt solar project adjacent to the company’s Bonanza Power Plant that will provide low-cost electricity to rural cooperative customers throughout the state of Utah and the West. “Deseret Power is a leader in affordable, reliable energy for...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Wyoming State
City
Wendover, UT
State
Colorado State
Local
Utah Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
State
Utah State
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah health officials reported 2,487 new COVID-19 cases over the past week and 12 additional deaths. The Utah Department of Health and Human Services also announced the state surpassed 5,000 deaths as of Thursday, for a total of 5,001 deaths since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Race And Sports#Utahns
ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
UTAH STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
BOISE, ID
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ABC4

More scattered storms up north with drier conditions down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday or happy Friday eve Utah! After a couple of unsettled days across the state with widespread showers and storms, the next couple of days will bring some change. In central and northern Utah, we’ll be looking at more unsettled weather with the potential for scattered showers and storms […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy