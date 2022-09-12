Salon hosting spa day to benefit organizations fighting against pediatric cancer

If you’re long due for a spa day and like to give back to the community, you may want to keep October 2 open.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, Roseni Salon & Spa in Washington Township is hosting “Take a Cut out of Cancer” to benefit 13Forever , a Michigan nonprofit that aims to fund cancer research and support local organizations helping in the fight against pediatric cancer.

13Forever: After losing son to brain cancer, Michigan family starts nonprofit to help find cure

Services to choose from include a basic manicure, hair cut & style, massage and eyelash extensions.

"Children are the most important people," said Andy Roseni. He owns the salon with his wife, Lola Roseni, and said she had the idea to do a charity benefit after they first opened. "I just want to do something good," he added.

All proceeds from that day's services will benefit Michigan organizations fighting against pediatric cancer.

“13Forever is happy to team up with local businesses like Roseni Salon and Spa to bring awareness to Childhood Cancer. It will be a fun day,” said Roy Townsend, founder of 13Forever.

To make an appointment call 586-677-0400. Walk-ins are also welcome.

"We are going to take any available appointments, as many as we can on that day," said Andy.

Check out the service menu below: