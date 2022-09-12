FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.

