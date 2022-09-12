ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

AEP awards $250K grant for YMCA programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs. The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps. More than 1,300 students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Safety Village to get updated via roofing company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A new grocery store could open on East Pontiac Street next year in an area considered to be a food desert at a location that is the former Vincent Village Outlet Store. The land was donated and it means that this grocery...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Society
State
Indiana State
WANE-TV

PFW hosts Military Appreciation Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University Fort Wayne held its Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Many resources, activities, and information about military services around the area and on campus were offered. Director of Military Student Services Dr. Michael Kirchner said this day is held in September to take advantage of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne council tables decision on solid waste rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal. The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

3 more vendors sign on for Union Street Market at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the food court project in the Electric Works development, has added three new vendors. Grabill Amish Pastries, Grabill Amish Deli, and Herculean Meal Prep have signed on to join the market, Electric Works officials announced Wednesday. Electric Works said this about...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
FORT WAYNE, IN
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap sells 76-room hotel in Indiana

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Best Western Plus Warsaw, a 76-room hospitality property located in Warsaw, Indiana. Ebrahim Valliani, first vice president, and Michael Gantman, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook and Chicago Downtown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Valliani and Gantman, with Josh Caruana, Indiana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Tigers from 'Tiger King' staying at Black Pine

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Four of the dozens of big cats removed from the roadside zoo featured in the Nexflix documentary "Tiger King" can now officially call Black Pine Animal Sanctuary home. Black Pine said Thursday that it received notice that tigers Prince, Ima, Elvis & Patronus...
ALBION, IN
WANE-TV

USPS installs new package sorting machine in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced a new package sorting machine capable of processing more mail and freeing up space for other services is now up and running in Fort Wayne. The new Single Induction Package Sorter (SIPS) machine can process 2,100 packages —...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wbiw.com

GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future

MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM's electric vehicle (EV) production. "Indiana is the number...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
whatzup.com

All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s

Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he's part of a group of several hundred that's...
ANGOLA, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm's fields early Thursday afternoon.
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

GM pausing weekly hiring event at Fort Wayne Assembly plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient. GM made the announcement said Tuesday. "These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park

GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE-TV

Veteran receives warm welcome after Honor Flight

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Leo Judy returned from his Honor Flight Wednesday night, but his celebration waited until Thursday. The Korean war veteran doesn't have a family in his hometown, but that didn't stop North Manchester from welcoming him home. He had a few positive...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN

