Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
AEP awards $250K grant for YMCA programs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs. The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps. More than 1,300 students...
WANE-TV
Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
WANE-TV
Safety Village to get updated via roofing company
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.
fortwaynesnbc.com
New Grocery Store Poised to Open in Food Desert
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A new grocery store could open on East Pontiac Street next year in an area considered to be a food desert at a location that is the former Vincent Village Outlet Store. The land was donated and it means that this grocery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
PFW hosts Military Appreciation Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University Fort Wayne held its Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Many resources, activities, and information about military services around the area and on campus were offered. Director of Military Student Services Dr. Michael Kirchner said this day is held in September to take advantage of...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne council tables decision on solid waste rate hike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal. The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.
WANE-TV
3 more vendors sign on for Union Street Market at Electric Works
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Union Street Market, the food court project in the Electric Works development, has added three new vendors. Grabill Amish Pastries, Grabill Amish Deli, and Herculean Meal Prep have signed on to join the market, Electric Works officials announced Wednesday. Electric Works said this about...
wfft.com
Lane restrictions scheduled for Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department wants people to know that there will be lane restrictions on Main Street Friday. The lane restrictions will be in the westbound lanes on Main Street between Calhoun Street and Clinton Street. The lanes are being restricted to allow...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells 76-room hotel in Indiana
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Best Western Plus Warsaw, a 76-room hospitality property located in Warsaw, Indiana. Ebrahim Valliani, first vice president, and Michael Gantman, associate, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Oak Brook and Chicago Downtown offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Valliani and Gantman, with Josh Caruana, Indiana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction.
WANE-TV
Tigers from ‘Tiger King’ staying at Black Pine
ALBION, Ind. (WANE) — Four of the dozens of big cats removed from the roadside zoo featured in the Nexflix documentary “Tiger King” can now officially call Black Pine Animal Sanctuary home. Black Pine said Thursday that it received notice that tigers Prince, Ima, Elvis & Patronus...
WANE-TV
USPS installs new package sorting machine in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) announced a new package sorting machine capable of processing more mail and freeing up space for other services is now up and running in Fort Wayne. The new Single Induction Package Sorter (SIPS) machine can process 2,100 packages —...
wbiw.com
GM plans major investment in Indiana to power electrified future
MARION – Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined local officials and executives of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today in Grant County as the company announced plans to invest $491 million to expand and upgrade its operations in Marion, supporting GM’s electric vehicle (EV) production. “Indiana is the number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatzup.com
All aboard No. 765 for trip back to 1940s
Every time the Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society hosts an excursion, Kelly Lynch sees something more than just a huge, steel locomotive steaming down the tracks. He sees a vehicle that entertains, educates and inspires. As vice president of the association, he’s part of a group of several hundred that’s...
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
WANE-TV
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
WANE-TV
GM pausing weekly hiring event at Fort Wayne Assembly plant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — General Motors will not hold its weekly hiring event until at least late October, as staffing levels at Fort Wayne Assembly are sufficient. GM made the announcement said Tuesday. “These weekly hiring events have been extremely successful in providing us with the needed personnel...
abc57.com
Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
WANE-TV
Veteran receives warm welcome after Honor Flight
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Veteran Leo Judy returned from his Honor Flight Wednesday night, but his celebration waited until Thursday. The Korean war veteran doesn’t have a family in his hometown, but that didn’t stop North Manchester from welcoming him home. He had a few positive...
WANE-TV
Police negotiating with man barricaded at Fort Wayne apartment complex
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police were at a Fort Wayne apartment complex Friday after a man was reportedly making threats. Officers were spotted at West Wind Apartments off Harris Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard, just before noon Friday. As of mid-afternoon they were still on the scene.
Comments / 0