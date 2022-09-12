Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Famous Ramen Restaurant in New York City - Ichiran RamenDinh LeeNew York City, NY
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Related
Herald Community Newspapers
Golfing for the village continues to be all the rage
Sea Cliff residents and golf enthusiasts made the most of the early fall weekend by participating in the annual Golfing Through Sea Cliff event. Organized by the Good of the Village Association, this local golf outing has been a Sea Cliff staple for over a decade. The Golfing through Sea...
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead and Malverne head back to school
Summer has come to a close for students in West Hempstead and Malverne as they returned to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively. Students in West Hempstead were greeted by sunshine of the morning of Sept. 1. This school year notably marks the start of the newly formed West Hempstead Secondary School.
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy
For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
Herald Community Newspapers
Malverne continues gold tree tradition
For the third year in a row, the fountain outside Malverne’s LIRR station was the site of a ceremony calling attention to childhood cancer in memory of a Rockville Centre girl. Highlighting the now annual ceremony is a tree lit up in gold, and the village’s fountain also dyed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy
More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary
In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
Herald Community Newspapers
Running to honor veterans and the military
As they crossed the finish line, they did not celebrate their personal victories, but instead their support for veterans and military personnel. More than 100 participants raised money in support of the fourth annual 5K Run for Heroes last Saturday morning in Baldwin Park. Hosted by Assemblywomen Judy Griffin, the event raised over $40,000 for groups like American Legion Post 246 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Herald Community Newspapers
Leaders decry latest discovery of antisemitic graffiti
Politicians, religious leaders and residents said they are united in their fight against antisemitism after swastikas were recently discovered at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. The swastikas were found in the park’s bathrooms on Sept. 3, clearly etched into the bathrooms’ paper towel holders, officials said. This is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway's historic Denton Homestead up for sale
A historic home in East Rockaway will soon hit the auction block, according to a notice of sale issued by the Nassau County Supreme Court. “It would be a shame to lose this home which was built circa 1795,” Frank Torre, a member of the Historical Society of East Rockaway and Lynbrook, wrote in an email.
Herald Community Newspapers
Finally, a school year free of the pandemic
This school year could be the first since 2019-20 in which the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a dominating factor for students, teachers and parents, according to local school officials. Public schools in Wantagh and Seaford, as well as those across the country, were profoundly affected when the World Health...
Herald Community Newspapers
Superintendent’s Conference Day Returns
The Superintendent’s Conference Day welcomed returning staff members and encouraged them all to strive for new heights. Administrators, educators, and staff met for the first Superintendent’s Conference Day in person since 2019 in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The morning session began with the presentation of...
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Dozens of Baldwin children now ready for school year
Baldwin’s Fellowship Center, a nonprofit religious organization, gave away backpacks and other items to almost 100 children and their families during the center’s annual Back to School Supplies Giveaway last weekend. The Rev. Tobias Hall, founder and senior pastor of the Fellowship Center, said that he and his...
Herald Community Newspapers
Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years
Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
fox5ny.com
NY storm triggers flooding in Queens
NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lindner Place to be renamed ‘Acorn Way’
The years-long controversy over the name of Malverne’s Lindner Place is nearing an end, as the village board announced on Sept. 7 that the street would be renamed Acorn Way. The name began to attract attention following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The incident brought renewed scrutiny to buildings, streets and monuments whose names were linked to racial discrimination and white supremacy.
mommypoppins.com
Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids
Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home
Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
greaterlongisland.com
Beloved Nicky’s on the Bay to close after 18 years at Bay Shore Marina
Greater Long Island newsletters. Known for its spectacular views of the Great South Bay, rooftop dining, and an array of seafood, Nicky’s on the Bay is shutting its doors permanently after almost two decades in business. Its last day of business is Oct. 10. Owners Nick and Rachel Parini...
greaterlongisland.com
25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest
Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
Comments / 0