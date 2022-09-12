ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Square, NY

Herald Community Newspapers

Golfing for the village continues to be all the rage

Sea Cliff residents and golf enthusiasts made the most of the early fall weekend by participating in the annual Golfing Through Sea Cliff event. Organized by the Good of the Village Association, this local golf outing has been a Sea Cliff staple for over a decade. The Golfing through Sea...
SEA CLIFF, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead and Malverne head back to school

Summer has come to a close for students in West Hempstead and Malverne as they returned to school on Sept. 1 and Sept. 6, respectively. Students in West Hempstead were greeted by sunshine of the morning of Sept. 1. This school year notably marks the start of the newly formed West Hempstead Secondary School.
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Welcome back to Lawrence Woodmere Academy

For the first time in three years, Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere welcomed back students and parents with a barbecue on its campus on Woodmere Boulevard on Sept. 10. The non-sectarian private school served up an assortment of fun, food and attractions on a beautiful, sunny Saturday. HELP SUPPORT LOCAL...
WOODMERE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Malverne continues gold tree tradition

For the third year in a row, the fountain outside Malverne’s LIRR station was the site of a ceremony calling attention to childhood cancer in memory of a Rockville Centre girl. Highlighting the now annual ceremony is a tree lit up in gold, and the village’s fountain also dyed...
MALVERNE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Brandeis school in Lawrence is recast as a Hebrew academy

More than 90 years after opening its doors and a decade after ending its association with the Solomon Schechter school systems, the Brandeis School, in Lawrence, has rebranded as the Brandeis Hebrew Academy. With alterations to its religious philosophy, teaching styles and curriculum, Head of School Raz Levin said it...
LAWRENCE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lynbrook ‘Lights it up Gold’ for Mary

In an effort to raise awareness of pediatric cancer, the Village of Lynbrook held a special tree lighting ceremony on Monday night to “light it up gold” in honor of the Mary Ruchalski Foundation. Mary Ruchalski was a seventh grade student at St. Agnes Cathedral school in Rockville...
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Running to honor veterans and the military

As they crossed the finish line, they did not celebrate their personal victories, but instead their support for veterans and military personnel. More than 100 participants raised money in support of the fourth annual 5K Run for Heroes last Saturday morning in Baldwin Park. Hosted by Assemblywomen Judy Griffin, the event raised over $40,000 for groups like American Legion Post 246 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
LYNBROOK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Leaders decry latest discovery of antisemitic graffiti

Politicians, religious leaders and residents said they are united in their fight against antisemitism after swastikas were recently discovered at Cedar Creek Park in Seaford. The swastikas were found in the park’s bathrooms on Sept. 3, clearly etched into the bathrooms’ paper towel holders, officials said. This is...
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

East Rockaway's historic Denton Homestead up for sale

A historic home in East Rockaway will soon hit the auction block, according to a notice of sale issued by the Nassau County Supreme Court. “It would be a shame to lose this home which was built circa 1795,” Frank Torre, a member of the Historical Society of East Rockaway and Lynbrook, wrote in an email.
EAST ROCKAWAY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Finally, a school year free of the pandemic

This school year could be the first since 2019-20 in which the coronavirus pandemic is no longer a dominating factor for students, teachers and parents, according to local school officials. Public schools in Wantagh and Seaford, as well as those across the country, were profoundly affected when the World Health...
WANTAGH, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Superintendent’s Conference Day Returns

The Superintendent’s Conference Day welcomed returning staff members and encouraged them all to strive for new heights. Administrators, educators, and staff met for the first Superintendent’s Conference Day in person since 2019 in the Freeport High School Performing Arts Center. The morning session began with the presentation of...
FREEPORT, NY
The Associated Press

Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)

Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Dozens of Baldwin children now ready for school year

Baldwin’s Fellowship Center, a nonprofit religious organization, gave away backpacks and other items to almost 100 children and their families during the center’s annual Back to School Supplies Giveaway last weekend. The Rev. Tobias Hall, founder and senior pastor of the Fellowship Center, said that he and his...
BALDWIN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Chief lifeguard turns in his whistle after 53 years

Paul Gillespie has been looking at the sea for 53 years, either from his perch on a lifeguard stand or while supervising others who save lives at the ocean. He will continue gazing at the water in the future, no doubt, but not quite the same way. This summer has been his last as the city’s chief lifeguard.
LONG BEACH, NY
fox5ny.com

NY storm triggers flooding in Queens

NEW YORK - A fast-moving line of storms through the NYC region prompted the National Weather Service to issue Flash Flood Warnings and even a brief Tornado Warning in Brooklyn. The NY Tornado Warning was posted around 4:45 for coastal Brooklyn, near Breezy Point. There were no reports of an...
QUEENS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lindner Place to be renamed ‘Acorn Way’

The years-long controversy over the name of Malverne’s Lindner Place is nearing an end, as the village board announced on Sept. 7 that the street would be renamed Acorn Way. The name began to attract attention following the 2020 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The incident brought renewed scrutiny to buildings, streets and monuments whose names were linked to racial discrimination and white supremacy.
MALVERNE, NY
mommypoppins.com

Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids

Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Lightening sets fire to Glen Cove home

Violent thunderstorms traveled through Glen Cove and the surrounding areas on Tuesday causing an early morning fire at 149 Landing Road. At 5:35 a.m. the Glen Cove Police, along with the Glen Cove, Sea Cliff, Glenwood Landing, and Locust Valley fire departments responded to the blaze which took 45 minutes to extinguish. No one was injured, but the damage from fire, smoke and water necessitated the Red Cross to assist both families to relocate.
GLEN COVE, NY
greaterlongisland.com

25 Photos: Peconic County Brewing throws first annual Beer and Music Fest

Greater Long Island newsletters. For 10 hours on Saturday, Riverhead’s Grangabel Park sprung to life with live music, a crowd of families and friends and plenty of beer. Peconic County Brewing hosted its first annual Beer and Music Fest from noon until 10 p.m. As the sun went down, the park’s artwork began to glow.
RIVERHEAD, NY

