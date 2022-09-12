Read full article on original website
Janice K. Kane, 78, Huntingburg
Janice K. Kane, 78, of Huntingburg, passed away at 4:35 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper. Janice was born in Montgomery, Indiana, on January 15, 1944, to Oral and Carrie (Glen) Lee. She enjoyed horses, collectibles, and spending time with family and friends. She...
Treven Joe Ball, 10, French Lick
Treven Joe Ball, 10, of French Lick, Ind., entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born in Jasper on September 19th, 2011 to Terrin and Holly (Busick) Ball. Treven was in the fifth grade at Springs Valley Elementary School. Treven is survived by his parents, brother...
Tammy Sue Taylor, 59, Jasper
Tammy Sue Taylor, 59, of Jasper, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. She was born on January 4, 1963, in Loogootee, Indiana, to the late Jerry Taylor and Carolyn Tinkle. Tammy enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She loved her grandchildren and crocheted...
Ferdinand Folk Festival returns this Saturday, Sept. 17
This Saturday marks the return of the Ferdinand Folk Festival to Ferdinand’s 18th Street Park. The free festival features nationally-acclaimed musicians and renowned regional acts. In an ideal, lush setting—a large, gently sloping lawn surrounded by trees—patrons bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and an appreciation for diverse music such as Americana, folk, roots blues, reggae, etc. Nearby, on a small, round stage in the heart of a grove of trees, local and regional singer-songwriters play for the art market crowd.
Brenda S. Kunkel, 77, Jasper
Brenda S. Kunkel, 77, of Jasper, passed away at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Legacy Living in Jasper. Brenda was born in Huntingburg on February 8, 1945, to Richard Stillwell and Mary (Otto) Leistner. She married Alan Kunkel on July 2, 1966 in St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Holland Community Fest opens Friday, Sept. 16
The Holland Community Fest opens at 5 p.m. this Friday, September 16, at the Holland Municipal Park. The fun community festival features food booths, kids’ activities, live music, a beer garden, a rocket demonstration, an ice cream eating contest, and more over the weekend. You can see more information here.
Huntingburg Common Council Sept. 13, 2022, meeting notes
–Held a public hearing for the 2023 budget advertised as $10,716,565. Tom Dippel, Clerk/Treasurer, said he used a conservative assessed value of $140m but estimated the actual assessed value was near $200m in determining the levy percentage. He said this was done to increase the levy percentage to ensure the city receives the proper amount to support the budget. Using the lower estimated assessed value, Dippel estimated the levy to be $2.51 per $100 of assessed value, but Dippel said he expected the actual tax rate will be $1.0587 per $100 of assessed value. The 2022 levy was $1.1436. The council gave the first approval of the budget. It will be finalized at the next meeting.
Jasper intersection to be closed for storm sewer replacement
The Jasper Street Department will close the intersection of West 13th Street and Altmeyer Road beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, for storm sewer replacement. This closure will remain in effect through Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, barring any unforeseen events. Motorists will not have access to this...
Comic book collector’s lifetime collection on display at Ferdinand Library
The Ferdinand Library has been loaned an amazing Comic Book Collection from James Alexander. It is on display in their Lobby for everyone to see. “I had a paper route when I was 11 years old. My $1 earnings could buy a lot of comic books back then,” Mr. Alexander said.
