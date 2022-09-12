Read full article on original website
New Milford man killed in Brookfield crash
A New Milford man died after a car crash in Brookfield, police say.
Police release identity of body found in Hyde Park woods
Police say two hunters found the body in the woods off Route 9G on Tuesday.
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting along I-95 in Darien
One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting while they were riding in a car along I-95 southbound between Bridgeport and Darien early Wednesday morning, state police say.
Police: 16-year-old injured when motorized bike collides with vehicle in Bridgeport
A 16-year-old was injured when his motorized bike collided with a vehicle in Bridgeport Thursday. It happened at the intersection of Stratford Avenue and East Main Street around 4 p.m. When emergency response teams arrived, the teen was unresponsive. He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for medical attention. The 25-year-old...
Police: Three people shot while driving in car on I-95
Three people were shot while driving in a car along I-95 between Bridgeport and Darien, police say.
Police: Man assaulted roommate with kitchen knife during argument in Fairfield
A man was injured after police say his roommate assaulted him with a kitchen knife during an argument in Fairfield. Police say Sean Rogerson was arrested in connection to the attack and charged with assault. Police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway East Wednesday morning after the...
Residents in Bridgeport multifamily home safely evacuate after fire sparks on front porch
Emergency crews responded to a multifamily home fire in the 500 block of Atlantic Street in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5 a.m. on the overhang of the front porch, and it didn't extend into the home, an official says. Everyone in the home...
Police: West Haven man arrested for calling in ferry bomb threat
A West Haven man has been arrested for allegedly calling in a bomb threat to Port Jefferson Ferry Services.
20-year-old from Monroe recovering from stroke in Oregon as family tries to raise money to bring him home
The 2020 Fairchild Wheeler high school graduate had a stroke while living in Oregon and his family is now trying to raise money to get him back to Connecticut.
Fight erupts between several students at Middletown High School
A fight between several students outside Middletown High School is being investigated by police. School Superintendent Amy Creeden sent a letter to parents saying the fight broke out just as buses were bringing students home Wednesday afternoon. Creeden says several students got into a physical altercation on school grounds and,...
Police identify 2 of 3 suspects they say were involved in armed robbery in Redding
Police have released the identities of two of the suspects they believe were involved in Tuesday's armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Redding.
Manhattan DA: Fishkill corrections officer sold cocaine out of his NYC apartment
The Manhattan district attorney announced Thursday that 47-year-old Alex Toro has been selling cocaine out of his East Harlem apartment.
Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy displaced after fire rips through apartment
A Norwalk man undergoing chemotherapy says he has been displaced after a fire caused damage to his apartment.
Actor Kelsey Grammer visits Barton Orchards in Poughkeepsie to lend support after fire
Grammer visited Barton Orchards Tuesday to lend support in their recovery.
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
