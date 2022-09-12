Herminie man accused of witness intimidation

Metro Creative

A Herminie man is accused of intimidating a witness during a July revocation hearing in a 2021 case against him, according to court papers.

Michael Wichelmann, 59, was denied bond during his arraignment Friday.

Westmoreland County detectives said several witnesses were subpoenaed for a July 7 revocation hearing for Wichelmann at the courthouse in Greensburg. He was sentenced in May to three years of probation in connection with an incident in North Huntingdon involving family members. Police said Wichelmann made threats to harm them. He was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation and not have contact with the victims, according to online court records.

During the hearing, Wichelmann turned to face those in the courtroom, including a female witness in the previous case and a county victim services advocate, according to court papers. He is accused of making a shooting motion with his fingers and mouthing the words “bang, bang” at the female witness, police said.

The incident happened before the witness testified at the hearing, during which Wichelmann was found to be in violation of his probation, according to online court records. He is scheduled to be resentenced in that case Sept. 29.

Wichelmann is charged with intimidation of a witness and harassment. A judge denied bail in the new case, citing a danger to the community, and he was being held at the county prison, according to court records. He did not have an attorney listed in that case. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 22.