Twin Cities nurses strike will have smaller effects for NH+C; County working to assure voters of election security; Stanton Civil Air Patrol Squadron open house set for tomorrow night

On Tuesday night the Northfield City Council reached a consensus to set the preliminary tax levy for next. The city budget will grow for several reasons in 2023, from collectively bargained wage increases, which comprise 65% of the city budget, to the increase in the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service budget, to committed debt service. The public works department will add two more employees in 2023. And the new collective bargaining agreement requires an increase of $165,000 to the police department overtime budget.

NORTHFIELD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO