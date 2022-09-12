ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Twin Cities nurses strike will have smaller effects for NH+C; County working to assure voters of election security; Stanton Civil Air Patrol Squadron open house set for tomorrow night

kymnradio.net
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymnradio.net

Council reaches consensus on 2023 preliminary tax levy; Hillmann says beginning of the school year is accompanied by a sense of optimism; Voter Registration Day set for next week

On Tuesday night the Northfield City Council reached a consensus to set the preliminary tax levy for next. The city budget will grow for several reasons in 2023, from collectively bargained wage increases, which comprise 65% of the city budget, to the increase in the Northfield Area Fire and Rescue Service budget, to committed debt service. The public works department will add two more employees in 2023. And the new collective bargaining agreement requires an increase of $165,000 to the police department overtime budget.
NORTHFIELD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Northfield, MN
Health
State
Minnesota State
Northfield, MN
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy