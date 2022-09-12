Four charged in counterfeit money scheme at multiple Walmarts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested four men who they say used and attempted to use counterfeit money at multiple Walmarts across Luzerne, and Lackawanna counties.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Saturday officers were informed that four men, later identified as Brinayah Armani Clark, 21, Kendall Alan Rawls, 22, Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din, 22, and Jaquan Ishmae Underwood, 21, all from Philadelphia, were using or trying to use fake money at the Walmarts in Dickson City, Taylor, and Pittston Township.

Investigators said around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to the Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township Market Place for a report of the four men making purchases for a total amount of $1,100 using counterfeit money.

Once police stated they arrived when the four men had moved to Gamestop, located in the same plaza.

Two of the suspects, Rawls and Underwood were approached by officers and began to flee the scene, and the other two suspects, Clark and Shamsud-Din were seen running into Miller’s Ale House, as stated in court documents.

All four were taken into custody and legitimate money was seized from Rawl’s wallet equalling an amount of $3,830 that police believe come from additional money laundering.

The four men have been charged with forgery, forgery-conspiracy, theft by deception, and theft by deception-conspiracy.

The four were taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility at a set bail of $50,000 for each.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.