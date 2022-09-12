ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure coming to Buddy Holly Hall in November

The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Round Room Live and Hasbro, Inc., a global play and entertainment company, are thrilled to announce that Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure will bring the loveable, cheeky little piggy to audiences across the United States in time for the holidays, with a stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Saturday, November 26 at 2 p.m. with pre-sales beginning today, Wednesday, September 14. For tickets and additional information, visit The Buddy Holly Hall.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lynn County Harvest Festival has fun for the family

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lynn County Harvest Festival is taking place Saturday, September 17. The event will ick off with a 5k race at 7:30 a.m. ending with a street dance at 7:00 p.m. For a list of events and times visit the Facebook page.
LYNN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community

LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock shares updates for our community for Hispanic Heritage Month that is celebrated September 15 through October 15. Pick up your copy of Latino Lubbock magazine and get more information at latinolubbock.net.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock bride fulfills dream of father walking her down aisle at UMC

LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock bride was able to fulfill her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle last week, according to University Medical Center. In a social media post, UMC announced they were able to make Amanda Salazar’s dream of having her father Santiago, by her side when she said “I do” a reality.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bingham Family Vineyard: Sipping on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares Bingham Family Vineyard. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
LUBBOCK, TX
iheart.com

Charlie Parker Looks Back At WOAI's 100 Year History

WOAI signed on the air on September 25, 1922. Broadcasting over frequency 1190 AM using a 500-watt transmitter, the station was touted as one of the “first super powered stations in Texas” and was the brainchild of founder G.A.C. Halff. A popular story tells that Halff wished to carry out a promotional gimmick of giving away hundreds of small radios in connection with his business, and therefore he had to put a radio station on the air so that his customers would have something to listen to. Initial programming included a variety of information and also featured daily violin and piano selections.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Wish Wednesday: Make-A-Wish grants 21 wishes in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation started its new fiscal year on September 1. KAMC took a look back over the last year as we’ve brought you lots of wishes granted here on the South Plains. From playhouses to play sets and everything in between, our wish kids...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Narcity USA

A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)

Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Godfrey is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Godfrey as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 15. Reach out to LAS to adopt Godfrey at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Godfrey!
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Calm Tuesday Results in Only 19 People Arrested in Lubbock

Since Monday seemed to be pretty wild then it only makes sense for Tuesday to be calm and a somewhat peaceful. There wasn't too much going on in Lubbock aside from the weekly City Council meeting that passed a new ordinance that would allow contractors to be fined for cutting gas lines, which has happened like 78 times this year. An apartment complex also caught on fire, displacing 21 people. Luckily, no one was injured. Also, the Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center arrested a 19-year-old and seized multiple guns and $2,000 in cash, which I could use right about now. We don't have that teen's mugshot to share with you all.
LUBBOCK, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Lubbock, TX — 15 Top Places!

The most well-known foods to come out of Lubbock’s kitchens are Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steaks; all three of these types of cuisine are common throughout the state of Texas, and people come to Lubbock for just that. The city is also home to a plethora of well-known dining establishments,...
LUBBOCK, TX

