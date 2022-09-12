Read full article on original website
Steven Switzer
4d ago
set-up. dont act like 5 gs is sitting in every home in inkster. They knew it was there. how long has it been. there is your help
Detroit mom charged after 8-year-old daughter shot to death by unsecured gun in home
“How many children have to die because of an unsecured weapon?” That’s the question Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is asking after she charged 31-year-old Erica Sade Graham with the shooting death of her daughter in Detroit.
Detroit woman charged in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit woman in connection to the shooting death of her eight-year-old daughter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man tries to meet up with 15-year-old girl in Oakland County, give her cocaine, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man was arrested when he tried to meet up with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old girl in Oakland County and give her cocaine, police said. Deputies received a tip Monday (Sept. 12) that Jacob Kile Gooden, 35, of Orion Township, had been messaging a man posing as a 15-year-old girl. Officials said Gooden sent messages claiming he would bring cocaine and a vape pen to a gas station.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
1 dead, 3 teens arrested after triple stabbing near Fraser High School
Three teenagers are in police custody following a triple stabbing in Macomb County that left one person dead. It happened late Tuesday afternoon, not far from Fraser High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warren police looking for female who robbed bank on Van Dyke Avenue
WARREN, Mich. – A person accused of robbing a Warren bank Thursday morning is still on the run. Warren police say that at about 11 a.m. Thursday, a female dressed in all black robbed a Fifth Third Bank on Van Dyke Avenue near 13 Mile Road. The suspect reportedly...
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Friend turns in gun thief after suspect shows him firearms stolen during break-ins
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect connected to break-ins at a Dearborn Heights pawn shop is in custody after he showed stolen weapons to a friend, according to a federal court filing. According to the filing, Keondrick Rayford admitted to participating in two break-ins at C&C Coins in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
fox2detroit.com
Teen stabbed to death during fight in Fraser; 3 juveniles in custody
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A teen was fatally stabbed during a fight Tuesday afternoon in Fraser, police said. Police said the stabbing happened near Garfield Road and Klein Avenue around 4:30 p.m., which is about ½ mile from the middle and high schools. Three victims were taken to a hospital, where one of them died, police said. He was a Fraser High School student.
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy arrested for threatening to shoot up 3 schools in Warren, Sterling Heights
WARREN, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights, police said. Threats posted on Twitter around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 14) claimed someone was going to “shoot up” Cousino High School at 8 a.m., according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: How two thieves pickpocketed an 82-year-old at Westland Kroger
The Westland Police Department said two men were able to trap an 82-year-old man in the vestibule of a Kroger and steal his wallet. Police are searching for two men for stealing the man's wallet after they were able to trick him into thinking he'd hit one of the men while the other stole his wallet from his back pocket.
fox2detroit.com
Man distracts elderly victim so another man can pickpocket him in Westland
A man pretended that an elderly victim hit him with his cart at a Westland Kroger store. While the victim was checking on the man pretending to be hurt, another suspect came up behind the victim and snatched his wallet.
Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety. In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
fox2detroit.com
Fraser High School student dead after stabbing
A man tried to help a Fraser High School student after seeing that the teen had been stabbed in the neck, but the teen later died. Police said two other teens were also stabbed during a fight.
fox2detroit.com
DPD officer pins fleeing motor bike rider against building with car, breaking his foot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit police officer is under investigation after using his scout car to ram and pin a fleeing biker against a building, to end a pursuit. That young man ended up in the hospital with a broken foot. Now DPD is looking into whether the officers followed its policies.
Suspect wanted in theft of over $1k worth of crab legs from Costco in Macomb County
Police in Macomb County are looking for a “shellfish” thief after they say he stole over $1,100 worth of king crab legs from a local Costco.
