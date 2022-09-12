Read full article on original website
Related
wish989.com
Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
wish989.com
Pedestrian Hit by School Bus in Jackson County Wednesday
MURPHYSBORO – An accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus happened Wednesday morning in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports about the accident on Giant City Road at the entrance to Wildwood Mobile Home Park in rural Carbondale.
wish989.com
Two Men Sentenced in in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday
CARMI – Two Carmi men were sentenced in White County Court in Carmi Wednesday in unrelated cases. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 40-year-old Jesse G. Stephens of Carmi was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
wish989.com
New Food Locker at JALC Helps Students Facing Food Insecurity
CARTERVILLE – Food insecurity can harm college students’ ability to achieve their educational and professional goals. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall 2020, 38 percent of students in two-year colleges reported experiencing food insecurity. With higher gas and grocery prices crippling budgets, that number has likely increased over the past year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wish989.com
Region-wide Trash Pickup on Illinois 13 Set for Saturday
CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be joining Clean SoIL for a region-wide trash pickup on Illinois 13 from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday. And officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with the effort. If you are interested in helping, go to Bed Bath and Beyond on...
wish989.com
Petitions Available Next Week for Those Interested in Running for Marion Mayor and Commissioners
MARION – The City of Marion announced on its Facebook page this week that nominating petitions for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 20. This is the first day to circulate petitions for candidates seeking election. Petition packets may be picked up in...
wish989.com
Spillway Road in Williamson County Reopens
MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says Spillway Road reopened between Hayton School Road and Honker Hill Winery around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The road had been closed in that area due to bridge work at Little Grassy Creek.
wish989.com
SIU Aviation-United Airlines Partnership Provides Most Secure Career Path to the United Flight Deck
CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and United Airlines is providing the most secure career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and United representatives signed a partnership agreement between the university’s School of Aviation and United’s Aviate career development...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wish989.com
Williamson County State’s Attorney to Appeal Decision to Have Her Name Removed from November Ballot
MARION – Williamson County State’s Attorney Marcy Cascio-Hale says she plans to appeal a decision by the Williamson County Board of Elections to have her name taken off the November 8 ballot. Cascio-Hale became State’s Attorney following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti a few months ago. On...
wish989.com
Amtrak Releases Statement Regarding Service Cancellations Involving Possible Freight Rail Strike
CARBONDALE – The City of Carbondale says if you are planning on riding Amtrak soon, please read the following message the city just received from Amtrak leadership. Amtrak is issuing the following statement so you can be aware of possible negative impacts to intercity transportation services in your community:
Comments / 0