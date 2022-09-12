ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

wish989.com

Marion Man Wanted in Recent Shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a Marion man wanted on a gun charge following a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of East Main Street in Carbondale last Saturday night. According to Carbondale police, officers responded to the area around 10:10 p.m. and discovered evidence...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Pedestrian Hit by School Bus in Jackson County Wednesday

MURPHYSBORO – An accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus happened Wednesday morning in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office received reports about the accident on Giant City Road at the entrance to Wildwood Mobile Home Park in rural Carbondale.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

Two Men Sentenced in in Unrelated Cases in White County Wednesday

CARMI – Two Carmi men were sentenced in White County Court in Carmi Wednesday in unrelated cases. According to White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud, 40-year-old Jesse G. Stephens of Carmi was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

New Food Locker at JALC Helps Students Facing Food Insecurity

CARTERVILLE – Food insecurity can harm college students’ ability to achieve their educational and professional goals. According to the most recent Hope Survey from fall 2020, 38 percent of students in two-year colleges reported experiencing food insecurity. With higher gas and grocery prices crippling budgets, that number has likely increased over the past year.
CARTERVILLE, IL
wish989.com

Region-wide Trash Pickup on Illinois 13 Set for Saturday

CARBONDALE – Keep Carbondale Beautiful will be joining Clean SoIL for a region-wide trash pickup on Illinois 13 from Harrisburg to Murphysboro Saturday. And officials say they are looking for volunteers to help with the effort. If you are interested in helping, go to Bed Bath and Beyond on...
CARBONDALE, IL
wish989.com

Spillway Road in Williamson County Reopens

MARION – The Williamson County Highway Department says Spillway Road reopened between Hayton School Road and Honker Hill Winery around 8:30 Wednesday morning. The road had been closed in that area due to bridge work at Little Grassy Creek.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wish989.com

SIU Aviation-United Airlines Partnership Provides Most Secure Career Path to the United Flight Deck

CARBONDALE — A partnership between Southern Illinois University Carbondale and United Airlines is providing the most secure career path for aviation students interested in becoming professional pilots. Chancellor Austin A. Lane and United representatives signed a partnership agreement between the university’s School of Aviation and United’s Aviate career development...
CARBONDALE, IL
