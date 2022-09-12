Read full article on original website
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Wordle Users Lose Their Minds Over Torturous Puzzle
Wordle enthusiasts are pissed. Friday’s puzzle stumped six in 10 players, according to The New York Times, ruining streaks for a vocal set who took to Twitter to complain. Wrote one: “Welp. So much for the streak. Interchangeable letters suck.” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle tweeted: “Worst Wordle Ever... i am utterly destroyed.” “I hope tomorrow’s #wordle word is ‘AHOLE’ in honor of whoever picked today’s word,” an aggravated participant posted. “seriously f**k off wordle,” said another. Even a rare winner was dissatisfied. “This was literal torture,” they wrote. “Took me almost 20 minutes. It really took until the sixth round to get my first green. Too many combinations.”Wordle 454 X/6🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩seriously f**k off wordle 🙄🤣— Hon.Taffy fool 🏴 (@lassie_welsh) September 15, 2022 Read it at Twitter
This Woman Just Found Out Her 31-Year-Old Ex Is Dating A Teenager — Should She Call Him Out?
"He's 31. She just turned 19. We worked with her since she was 16."
