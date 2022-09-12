Wordle enthusiasts are pissed. Friday’s puzzle stumped six in 10 players, according to The New York Times, ruining streaks for a vocal set who took to Twitter to complain. Wrote one: “Welp. So much for the streak. Interchangeable letters suck.” MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle tweeted: “Worst Wordle Ever... i am utterly destroyed.” “I hope tomorrow’s #wordle word is ‘AHOLE’ in honor of whoever picked today’s word,” an aggravated participant posted. “seriously f**k off wordle,” said another. Even a rare winner was dissatisfied. “This was literal torture,” they wrote. “Took me almost 20 minutes. It really took until the sixth round to get my first green. Too many combinations.”Wordle 454 X/6🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩seriously f**k off wordle 🙄🤣— Hon.Taffy fool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@lassie_welsh) September 15, 2022 Read it at Twitter

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO