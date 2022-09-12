ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

State police investigating single-vehicle injury crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, KY — Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a commercial vehicle crash in Lyon County that resulted in the driver being flown to an Indiana hospital. Kentucky State Police Post 1 says 43-year-old Corey Bridges of Newburgh, Indiana, was driving a commercial vehicle loaded with gravel southbound along U.S. 641 in Lyon County when the truck dropped off the right shoulder of the road. Troopers say Bridges tried to drive the truck back onto the roadway, but he lost control of the vehicle and again left the right side of the road.
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Wreck

A man wanted by US Marshals was located on Bradshaw Road after a wreck Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they located a vehicle driven by Darien Williams-Wright on Pembroke Oak Grove Road and due to him having an active drug warrant with the US Marshals they turned around and tried to follow him.
wevv.com

Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
radionwtn.com

Major Damage To Power Lines; Henry Police Seek Driver

Henry, Tenn.–Henry Police are seeking the driver who caused heavy damage and downed power lines in the town today. Heavy damage was caused by a large truck with a claw on the back (possibly a tree service truck) between Elm Street and West College. Henry Police said at least...
WEHT/WTVW

Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Charged During Stolen Vehicle Investigation

A vehicle that was reported stolen from a business on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville has been recovered and a woman has been charged Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a white 2011 Hyundai Elantra was taken from Truck Country Auto Sales sometime between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. The car was located by police on East 9th Street later in the day being driven by 20-year-old Infinite Smith.
whvoradio.com

Cell Phones Taken In Hopkinsville Burglary

Several cell phones were taken during a burglary at a business on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say three people entered the T-Mobile store through a broken window and took 20 cell phones from the business. The phones have a total value of $12,570. No arrest...
WEHT/WTVW

Authorities arrest two from Smith Mills on warrants

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – On September 13, members of the Henderson County-City Joint Drug Task Force and Henderson County Probation and Parole investigated a possible parole violation in Smith Mills. A news release says officers went to the 1100 block of Newman Street, at 11 a.m., where officers and deputies located and seized several […]
KFVS12

Historic courthouse demolition underway in Mayfield 9 months after tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Nine months after a devastating tornado hit western Kentucky, crews started bringing down the historic centerpiece of the Town Square in Mayfield. Work to demolish the Graves County Courthouse began on Tuesday, September 13. The courthouse long stood as a symbol of the county and, more...
kbsi23.com

Paducah police investigate theft of motorcycle, handgun

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Paducah police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle and a semiautomatic handgun from the 200 block of Clark Street. A man told police he came outside to go to lunch on Tuesday and discovered his black 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Kentucky license #7302, had been taken.
whvoradio.com

Police Investigate Hopkinsville Robbery

A mailman was robbed at gunpoint on Apache Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a masked man held a mailman up at gunpoint and took his keys. The mailman was not injured and the suspect fled the area getting into a vehicle a few streets away. Police say...
westkentuckystar.com

Kuttawa man pinned by vehicle flown to hospital

A Kuttawa man was flown to an out-of-state hospital last week after becoming pinned by a vehicle he was repairing. Authorities said the victim was doing repair work on the vehicle at his Magnolia Street home, when it rolled backwards off two small ramps, causing the man to become pinned.
kbsi23.com

Vienna school bus involved in ‘incident’ with pedestrian

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Vienna school bus was involved in an incident involving a pedestrian Wednesday while on the way to Carbondale for Southern Illinois University’s Saluki Day. The school shared a post from Superintendent Joshua W. Stafford saying a pedestrian walked in front of a...
whvoradio.com

Trigg County Country Ham Festival Entertainment Being Finalized

Entertainment for the Trigg County Country Ham Festival is continuing to fall in place for this year’s two-day event set for October 14 and 15. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says has finalized details to bring the Jimmy Church Band back to the Ham Festival on Friday night. Continuing...
whvoradio.com

Hopkins County Man Charged With Trafficking Pills In Crofton

A Nortonville man was charged with trafficking drugs after a request to check the welfare at Hucks in Crofton Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for a check the welfare and located two people in a vehicle that would not start at the gas station. Deputies reportedly asked the driver if they could search the vehicle but he told them no then a law enforcement K9 was walked around the vehicle and alerted on a door.
