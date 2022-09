The Miami Dolphins will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 on Sunday in a battle of 1-0 teams. Backed by a pair of stud wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins will look to take advantage of a banged-up Ravens secondary. Recently, Hill had a unique way of describing his aim for Sunday's matchup.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 MINUTES AGO