Lawrence County, OH

Man in Ohio rescued from storm drain

By Bailey Brautigan
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio.

The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car.

Courtesy: Fayette Township Fire Department

This happened at the intersection of US 52 and CR 120.

The fire department said they were able to use hydraulic extrication tools to free the man, and they were also able to rescue the injured animal.

