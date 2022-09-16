Why 4 miles of Douglas will be blocked off on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita from noon to 5 p.m.

Four miles of Douglas Avenue will be closed to traffic — from College Hill at Bluff Street to Glenn Street in the historic Delano District. The street closures will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 6 p.m.

The street will be open for biking, walking, running, food and more.

“Our parks maintenance folks work so hard to make this event happen. They get there early thing in the morning and work late at night, and this is on a Sunday not part of their regular work day,” said Troy Houtman, director of Wichita Parks and Recreation.

Wichitans are invited to get active, socialize, and stop at the local Douglas Avenue businesses, restaurants, street vendors, and the five major activity hubs situated every mile along the four-mile stretch.

The City of Wichita says Open Streets ICT will try to “elevate the quality of life and health of the Wichita community.”

