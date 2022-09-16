ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why 4 miles of Douglas will be blocked off on Sunday

By Ryan Newton
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Open Streets ICT will be held on Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown Wichita from noon to 5 p.m.

Four miles of Douglas Avenue will be closed to traffic — from College Hill at Bluff Street to Glenn Street in the historic Delano District. The street closures will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 6 p.m.

The street will be open for biking, walking, running, food and more.

“Our parks maintenance folks work so hard to make this event happen. They get there early thing in the morning and work late at night, and this is on a Sunday not part of their regular work day,” said Troy Houtman, director of Wichita Parks and Recreation.

Wichitans are invited to get active, socialize, and stop at the local Douglas Avenue businesses, restaurants, street vendors, and the five major activity hubs situated every mile along the four-mile stretch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI75O_0hs1uTJj00

The City of Wichita says Open Streets ICT will try to “elevate the quality of life and health of the Wichita community.”

For more on Open Streets ICT, click here.

KSN News

Photo Gallery: Weekend storm reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — KSN’s Storm Track 3 team kept track of storms over the weekend as viewers sent in photos. Sunday, Sept. 18 2:23 p.m. Chapman  Dickinson County – Delayed report of storm damage, 4 to 6″ diameter tree limb snapped NNE Staffordville – Chase County – spotter had winds 40 to 60 MPH […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Man critically injured in ATV hit-and-run Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run involving an ATV Saturday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), they received a call for the report of the crash near the intersection of Fern and West 31st Street South Saturday night. Police say a 23-year-old man driving an ATV southbound […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

1 injured in 20-unit apartment fire in Kingman

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) — One person was injured on Saturday morning in a 20-unit apartment fire in Kingman. A news release from the Kingman Police Department says around 8:18 a.m., first responders from Kingman and the surrounding areas responded to an apartment complex fire at 501 N. Thompson St. in Kingman. One person was transported […]
KINGMAN, KS
KSN News

Victim identified in fatal north Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) has identified the victim of a fatal car crash that happened early Friday morning in north Wichita. According to the KHP Crash Log, 23-year-old Shanlie Smiley was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu north on I-135 when she struck a guardrail. The vehicle bounced off the guardrail, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Woman killed in Sedgwick Co. Crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY (KSNT) – A Wichita woman was killed during a crash on I-135 on Friday morning. Shanlie Smiley, 23, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu northbound on I-135 at milepost 12.2 in Sedgwick County at 3:30 a.m. Friday. The car struck a guardrail on the right and traveled back across the interstate before striking a […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
