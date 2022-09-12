ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponchatoula, LA

BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ponchatoula, LA
Louisiana State
Ponchatoula, LA
Father Harry Steadman Tipton

Father Harry Steadman Tipton, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully early Saturday Morning, September 10, 2022 at the Windsor Senior Living Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 10, 1937 to Harry Britt Tipton and Henrietta Marcelle Steadman Tipton. He is survived...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12

SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
MANDEVILLE, LA
Clifton Cardell Gatlin

Clifton Cardell was born on July 22, 1989, in Highland Park Hospital in Covington, LA to the late Sabrina Johnson Gatlin and Clifton Gatlin. He attended school at Folsom Elementary, Folsom Jr. High, and Covington High School, he also attended Carville Academy. Clifton attended church at a young age under...
COVINGTON, LA
State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
SLIDELL, LA
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD

Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
SLIDELL, LA
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents

BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
LOUISIANA STATE

