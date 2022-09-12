Read full article on original website
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
Mandeville woman dies in Northshore crash
Northshore cops are working to determine what led to a woman losing control of her SUV along I-12 in St. Tammany Parish, and her dying as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
BRPD responds to overturned vehicle on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and East Side Fire Department were called overnight to an accident on Florida Blvd. near O’Neal Ln. An overturned vehicle was found at this location. The call came in around 12:30 a.m. and a witness said the vehicle...
kalb.com
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Louisiana
(Stacker) - Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Louisiana using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 298 cities and towns in Louisiana. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $52,357 over the last 12 months.
theadvocate.com
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
In 3 minutes, Hammond backyard biker becomes #1
He's in his Hammond, La backyard before the sun rises.
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
an17.com
Father Harry Steadman Tipton
Father Harry Steadman Tipton, at the age of 85, entered eternal rest peacefully early Saturday Morning, September 10, 2022 at the Windsor Senior Living Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee on August 10, 1937 to Harry Britt Tipton and Henrietta Marcelle Steadman Tipton. He is survived...
an17.com
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
NOPD: Shooting in West Lake Forest
NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. Initial reports show an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the back.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Harassing an Alligator Hunter on Two Separate Dates. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Pearl River, Louisiana man for an alleged offense on September 8 in St. Tammany Parish. Hunter Sessions, 29, was cited...
an17.com
Clifton Cardell Gatlin
Clifton Cardell was born on July 22, 1989, in Highland Park Hospital in Covington, LA to the late Sabrina Johnson Gatlin and Clifton Gatlin. He attended school at Folsom Elementary, Folsom Jr. High, and Covington High School, he also attended Carville Academy. Clifton attended church at a young age under...
WDSU
State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Welcomes Louis Hebert, MD
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group welcomes Louis Hebert, MD, as an otolaryngology specialist serving the Northshore. Located in Slidell, Hebert is an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor with more than 38 years of experience in otologic conditions and procedures. Hebert is accepting new patients and accepts most...
westcentralsbest.com
Countries Louisiana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Louisiana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
N.O. East school off lockdown after suspicious person reported in area
" Yes, we are good. We were on lockdown shortly because of a concern about a possible weapon on campus but all is safe and no issues."
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area
Ten From Louisiana Cited for Migratory Game Bird Violations for Allegedly Hunting Over a Baited Area. On September 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that enforcement agents cited 10 subjects for migratory game bird violations in Rapides and Avoyelles parishes on September 3. Agents cited...
KTBS
New online gun safety course will be free to Louisiana residents
BOSSIER CITY, La. - There's a new way for Louisiana residents to learn about guns safety in the works. Louisiana ACT 518, known as the "Louisiana Firearm Safety Awareness Act," passed in the most recent session of the Legislature. It provides a two-hour online handgun education course at no cost...
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
Comments / 2