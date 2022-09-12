Read full article on original website
Spiritualized Levitates Turner Hall
On Tuesday night at Turner Hall Ballroom, Spiritualized set their controls for the heart of the sun. Near the end of the concert Jason Pierce sang “I’ll just take my time.” It could have been the evening’s mantra as easily as that of the band’s career.
Landmark Lanes Celebrates 95 Years of Serving Milwaukee’s Finest
A comedy show, movie-screening, game night and pizza party will all be rolled into one week-long celebration in the honor of East Side gem, Landmark Lanes. The historic bar-bowling alley is marking its 95th anniversary. Nightly events will be held at Landmark from Sept. 26 through Sept. 30. The venue...
Sylvan Esso's Return to Cactus Club
On Monday, it only took minutes for indie pop duo Sylvan Esso to sell out Bay View's storied Cactus Club, after revealing that they'd make a surprise stop on a break from their current tour with Odesza for a special Tuesday night set. The Bay View club isn't just a chance selection, though; producer Nick Sanborn and vocalist Amelia Heath formed the band after playing a show at the venue in 2010. More than a decade later, they would return to celebrate the occasion, as well as raise funds for the Midwest Access Coalition abortion fund.
New Music Afternoon Soiree at Hawthorn Contemporary
The first of the 2022 -2023 Hawthorne Contemporary Gallery’s House Concerts will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. It will feature music by Milwaukee composers David Bohn, Phillip Sink and Yehuda Yannay. The musicians: Bohn, Matthew Sintchak, Erin Brooker-Miller and Bernard Zinck are local, all with impressive credentials.
Famous Milwaukeeans in the Cemeteries of LA
Someday everyone you know will be dead. Your mom. Your best friend. The pizza delivery guy. Clint Eastwood. Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world, has America’s highest number of famous and infamous personalities interred in vast greenspaces that provide peace from the car horns and squealing brakes outside the gates. Not surprisingly, several people with ties to Wisconsin rest in one of those parks. In a city built on illusions and dreams, being buried among gangsters, movie stars, singers, writers, composers, and people famous for nothing but being famous is the ultimate game of make-believe, isn’t it? Or is it?
See William Kentridge “for Yourself” at Warehouse Art Museum
For years, I’ve introduced art history courses by broaching the idea of a “canon” of art. In the last few years what seemed like a fairly solid concept has begun to melt—once orthodox examples like “The Great Gatsby,” “Casablanca” and “Elvis”—pick your icon or text—have started to lack former relevance, and certainly any resonance with a new generation. Whether it’s my students, cultural geography, history, technology, or me personally is four-dimensional math better left to mushrooms and campfires, but it’s still worth noting as it relates to our relationship to artists who are in the process of traversing generations, and probably, paradigms.
Quentin Prince: Elevating Equity Through Youth Sports
Forty-year old Quentin Prince is executive director of the MKE Youth Sports Alliance (MYSA) formed in 2019. With the help of various organizations, MYSA was created to address the problem that many of the city’s young people were being left behind. Quentin is convinced that participating in sports diminishes social problems and offers kids a positive outlet. He has lived in Milwaukee all his life, has experienced family tragedies, and has devoted most of his time to making a positive impact on Black and brown youth.
Wisconsin is Tops in Supply Chain Woes
Chances are if you run a small business in Milwaukee—or anywhere in Wisconsin—you’ve already struggled with supply chain disruptions due to everything from the ongoing pandemics to a continuously volatile economy. What you probably don’t know is that, taken in aggregate, Wisconsin ranks at the top of the list of all 50 states for disruptions in its various supply chain processes and procedures.
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson Proclaims ‘Santiago Calatrava Day’ Friday, September 16, 2022
The Milwaukee Art Museum held a press conference on Wednesday, September 14, welcoming back Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the opening of the Quadracci Pavilion. Guest speakers included Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner Director of the Milwaukee Art Museum; County Executive David Crowley; and...
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,409 New Cases, No Deaths
0 new deaths recorded, 15 total added to state system. On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,409 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,095 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 3,428 new cases, and a...
