ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

Related
an17.com

Boil Water Advisory issued for River Road north of HHMS to Vinyard Road east of Hammond

The Tangipahoa Water District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for an area northeast of Hammond. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the water district issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses on River Road from north of Hammond High Magnet School and south to Vinyard Road. This includes Cornerstone Subdivision and any road off of River Road between Hammond High and Vinyard Road.
HAMMOND, LA
WAFB

LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash

DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12

SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
MANDEVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
City
Tangipahoa, LA
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Hammond, LA
Government
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Government
theadvocate.com

Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris

As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WDSU

State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12

SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
SLIDELL, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#The Week Of#Tpg#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Parish#Rpc#Milan Drive
L'Observateur

SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck

The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
an17.com

Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12

The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WDSU

Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video

METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
METAIRIE, LA
an17.com

Kinion Bankston

John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Local News 9 13 22

The latest on last night's murder on Rufus Bankston Road and John Kinion Bankston is leading a group to the Capitol tomorrow to oppose plans to pipe carbon under Lake Maurepas. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
MAUREPAS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy