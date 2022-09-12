Read full article on original website
an17.com
Boil Water Advisory issued for River Road north of HHMS to Vinyard Road east of Hammond
The Tangipahoa Water District has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for an area northeast of Hammond. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the water district issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses on River Road from north of Hammond High Magnet School and south to Vinyard Road. This includes Cornerstone Subdivision and any road off of River Road between Hammond High and Vinyard Road.
LA 44 closed in Ascension Parish due to crash
DARROW, La. (WAFB) - Drivers who may be traveling in Ascension Parish should be aware of a road closure. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LA 44 at LA 22 in Darrow is shut down in both directions due to a crash. Deputies announced the closure just before 7:30...
theadvocate.com
Crash closes I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road on Wednesday, traffic officials say
Both lanes of Interstate 12 East near Hammond were closed because of an accident, Louisiana transportation officials said. I-12 East at Pumpkin Center Road was shut down. Traffic was diverted onto Pumpkin Center Road. As of 8 a.m, traffic had backed up to LA 441 (Holden). By the time all...
an17.com
Mandeville driver dies following Thursday morning crash on I-12
SLIDELL---This morning, shortly before 8:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on Interstate 12 near U.S. Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 53-year-old Michelle Gallien of Mandeville. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
theadvocate.com
Amite, Comite River flood-fighting projects approved by Metro Council as parishes join forces to clear debris
As part of separate multi-million-dollar projects aimed at improving East Baton Rouge parish flood mitigation efforts, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council unanimously approved two agreements Wednesday to appropriate funds for clearing and snagging the Amite and Comite rivers. The agreements will provide funding to clear debris in the Amite...
WDSU
State police, Airmed respond to crash on Interstate 12
SLIDELL, La. — Louisiana State Police and Airmed responded to a crash on Interstate 12 in Slidell Thursday morning. The crash happened at the Donya Street Overpass between the Highway 11 exit and the Airport Road exit. Lanes were briefly closed so Airmed could access the crash. Troopers say...
North Shore crash claims life of Mandeville woman
According to LSP Troop L, the crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday when 53-year-old Michelle Gallien was traveling west on I-12 near US Hwy 11 in St. Tammany Parish.
brproud.com
Local resident warning public after truck stolen from gas station with no key fob inside
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Dani Gotti recently made a stop at a RaceTrac on LA-22. The local resident drove there in a 2019 GMC Terrain SLT on Monday, September 12. Gotti would not leave there in the truck and in the process learned a valuable lesson about how the key fob works.
L'Observateur
SJSO seeks help identifying driver of truck
The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identifying the driver of this truck who illegally dumped sofas on U.S. 51 and Main Street in LaPlace on Sunday, September 3, about 7:30 p.m., and Monday, September 4, about 3:30 p.m. Officers believe the driver is from the Kenner area.
WDSU
St. John sheriff confirms 'incident' at Marathon Refinery in Garyville
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office has been notified of an incident at a refinery in the parish. According to Sheriff Mike Tregre, deputies are aware of an incident at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville. The nature of the incident...
NOPD: Shooting in West Lake Forest
NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. Initial reports show an adult male sustained a gunshot wound to the back.
WDSU
Overturned tractor-trailer causes two-hour traffic delay in Lafourche Parish
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — An overturned tractor-trailer caused a traffic delay Monday morning in the Valentine community in Lafourche Parish. The tractor-trailer overturned near Joe Brown Road. State police are on the scene and said Louisiana Highway 308 will be closed between the Belle Vue Bridge and the T-bois...
NOLA.com
Runaway calf's bid for freedom has sad ending, St. Tammany authorities say
A joint effort between St. Tammany Sheriff's Office deputies and Covington police to apprehend an escaped calf was unsuccessful Wednesday, a chase that made news when the Sheriff's Office posted a photo of a deputy trying to corral the animal. But the search for the calf became moot Thursday when...
an17.com
Tangipahoa Parish Council Sept 12
The local head of the Governor’s task force on Rural Revitalization, Major Coleman, addressed the Tangipahoa Parish Council Monday night in Amite. The council also discussed hiring an independent contractor to clean up blighted property in the Tickfaw area and went into executive session to discuss the jail lawsuit.
In 3 minutes, Hammond backyard biker becomes #1
He's in his Hammond, La backyard before the sun rises.
WDSU
Metairie homeowner catches car burglary on surveillance video
METAIRIE, La. — A Metairie homeowner is shocked at what he caught on his surveillance camera in his quiet neighborhood. Perry Burke said his truck was broken into on Academy Drive. He said when he went to his truck Wednesday morning he found papers thrown around in his front...
an17.com
Livingston School Board creates EFID to pursue competitive salaries for district employees
LIVINGSTON, La. – The Livingston Parish School Board on Thursday (Sept. 15) voted to create an Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID) to review local funding options for improving salaries for all Livingston Parish School System employees. The Louisiana Legislature has a “state of emergency” statute to allow school districts...
an17.com
Kinion Bankston
John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
an17.com
Local News 9 13 22
The latest on last night's murder on Rufus Bankston Road and John Kinion Bankston is leading a group to the Capitol tomorrow to oppose plans to pipe carbon under Lake Maurepas. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
WDSU
New Orleans East crash kills 2, injures 1
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a traffic accident that left two dead and one injured on Tuesday evening in New Orleans East. The crash happened at the intersection of Haynes Boulevard and Edgelake Court. NOPD reported that around 5:45 p.m. officers arrived to the scene and...
