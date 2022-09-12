Serena Williams took her final bow at what she said will be her last professional tennis competition on September 2nd, 2022. The 23-time Grand Slam winner captivated fans and drew scores of celebrities and record-breaking viewers to Arthur Ashe Stadium during her epic run, but ultimately lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Recently retired track star and Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix gushed over Serena’s incredible career and shared her advice for the athlete now that she has a bunch of free time (not really, though). “I hope she just soaks it all in!” the 11-time Olympic medalist told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We were all watching and just celebrating this incredible career as she moves towards other passions in her life. She’s been a gift and to myself and to so many other people, and I just hope that she really really enjoys it.”

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO