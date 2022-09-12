ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians

By Tim Carpenter
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery, discusses introduction of legal sports gambling in Kansas with the Kansas Reflector podcast. Online and in-person sports wagering is available at casinos in Mulvane and Kansas City, Kansas, while online bets through apps are being handled at Pittsburg and Dodge City casinos. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Mobile platforms for legal sports gambling in Kansas proved so enticing that more than 16,000 people in Missouri tried to place wagers in the first weekend of live betting.

As those cross-border residents discovered, many of whom were located in the Kansas City, Missouri, the gambling law established by Kansas required a person to be somewhere within the state’s 82,000-square-mile domain to place an online bet. Geofencing technology is in place to create a virtual perimeter blocking out-of-staters from taking part in the state’s legal sports gambling.

“It’s so sophisticated that it knows exactly where you are across the country,” said Stephen Durrell, executive director of the Kansas Lottery. “We had a guy who is located over on State Line Road on the Kansas side and he called and said, ‘I’m having trouble wagering.’ He says, ‘I can only wager if I go to my backyard where I’m away from State Line Road.’ ”

Durrell said early returns indicated sports betting was the most popular introductory gaming option since advent of at the Kansas Lottery. The presumption is a majority of bets in Kansas would be placed online rather than by individuals present in casinos.

“It looks like, you know, wagering is a very healthy venture right now in the state,” Durrell said.

On Sept. 1, Kansas joined a growing list of states trying to get a piece of the sports gambling pie. It took years of political wrangling in the Kansas Legislature, but the state established a framework for sports betting — both through in-person operations and with remote sports betting apps — at the four state-owned casinos in Dodge City, Mulvane, Pittsburg and Kansas City, Kansas. The tribal casinos located within Kansas’ boundary are expected to participate upon completion of new contracts with the state.

The business of sports betting got underway with state-owned casinos joining forces with DraftKings, FanDuel, Ceasars Sportsbook, Barstool Sportsbook, Points Bet and BetMGM.

BetMGM was the first to form a multi-year partnership with the Kansas City Chiefs, expected to be among Kansas’ biggest gambling targets. The bill signed into law by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who bet on the Chiefs with the state’s first official wager, required a portion of state revenue to be set aside to help attract a professional sports franchise to Kansas. The idea was to play up the slim chance the franchise would move across the border.

“With a rich history and a passionate fan base, the Kansas City Chiefs are an ideal partner,” said Matt Prevost, BetMGM chief revenue officer.

Durrell said on the Kansas Reflector podcast there was broad interest in Kansas sports betting, but it would take time to bring clarity to financial implications of the reform. The casinos and their partners began by offering an array of financial incentives in a pitch to develop brand loyalty, and those bets must be sorted out to get a better picture of the sports gambling footprint in Kansas.

He said U.S. professional football, baseball, basketball and hockey would draw signifcant betting interest in Kansas along with college football and basketball. There will be an international component to betting, he said, that would involve folks dedicated enough to watch preferred teams in the middle of the night.

“There are other people out there that really want to wager on other things, and they they find it entertaining,” Durrell said.

He said the advent of legal sports gambling in Kansas wouldn’t do away with illicit forms that have existed for years. It ought to make a dent in illegal gaming because a government regulated system offered gamblers greater assurance they would be paid their winnings, he said.

“There’s no reasonable way that illegal gaming is going to go away completely,” the state lottery director said.

Under state law, the four state-owned casinos in Kansas could participate in both in-person sportsbooks and mobile sports betting through a maximum of three apps. Each casino also will be allowed to form partnerships with businesses and nonprofit organizations.

So far, Hollywood Casino at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane offer both in-person and mobile sports betting options. Hollywood Casino affiliated with Barstool Sports, while Kansas Star linked with FanDuel.

Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg decided to offer mobile sports betting with BetMGM, Ceasars and PointsBet. Boot Hill Casino and Resort in Dodge City selected DraftKings for online betting. The Pittsburg and Dodge City casinos are expected to open in-person betting venues in a matter of weeks.

The post Opening of Kansas sports betting reveals appeal of online apps — even among Missourians appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Kansas Reflector

Flipping U.S. Farm Bill right side up will be better for Kansas, farmers and environment

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Paul Johnson is an organic market gardener and a policy analyst and advocate for the Kansas Rural Center. Zack Pistora is president of KRC’s board of directors and longtime environmental lobbyist for the Kansas Chapter of Sierra Club.
kcur.org

How democracy is under threat in Kansas and Missouri

As part of Montclair State University's Democracy Day nationwide collaborative, Up To Date looked at the state of democracy in Kansas and Missouri. Our focus was on three areas: candidates' refusal to engage with each other in public forums; redistricting; and voter laws. Panelists highlighted signs of eroding institutional trust,...
KSN News

How the looming railroad strike could impact Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of railroad workers nationwide are preparing to walk off the job Friday, threatening to disrupt many parts of the economy. In Kansas, the strike could have a serious impact on agriculture. The Association of American Railroads shared that this strike could cost $2 billion a day, and everything from grain, […]
hppr.org

A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor

Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

KWCH.com

Extended drought drying up wells, causing problems in yards

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A map from two weeks ago in Kansas showed red and dark red in Kansas, representing “extreme” and “exceptional drought. The drought map from Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows the red spreading, covering almost half of the state. With the extreme drought expanding, there are now reports of well water drying up across south-central Kansas.
showmeprogress.com

Now do the top 1%

The Missouri General Assembly has started concurrent veto and special sessions. Governor Mike Parson’s (r)intent is to permanently defund the state with a disproportionately generous revenue giveaway to the most well off in this state:. Governor Mike Parson @GovParsonMO. Every taxpaying Missourian, no matter their background, income, or job...
Kansas Reflector

These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend

When I arrived at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson on Saturday morning with the Kansas Reflector crew, I moved backward and forward in time. Backward because every summer my mother would drag my unenthusiastic preteen and teenage self to county fairs. I remembered the pungent smell of sheds overflowing with goats and sheep, cows […] The post These five Kansas State Fair foods sustained and entertained Reflector staff this weekend appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Hays Post

YOUNKER: Water worries in western Kansas

The economy of western Kansas almost entirely relies on water being pumped from the Ogallala Aquifer to grow the grain and forage crops for ethanol plants and livestock operations in the region. Without this water source these industries will not stay in the area, and when they go other support industries will also leave resulting in a major decline of the region’s economy and population.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A “once in a lifetime” federal investment will clean up more than 2,300 abandoned gas wells — some of which may be leaking super-polluting methane — in Kansas.  But that’s only a fraction of the state’s approximately 11,000 abandoned wells. And data about old wells can be flawed. “Even if we have records, […] The post Kansas gets ‘once in a lifetime’ funds to plug thousands of abandoned gas wells appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
khqa.com

$82 million coming for road improvements in six northeast Missouri counties

MISSOURI (KHQA) — Over the next five years, residents in northeast Missouri will be seeing plenty of road construction signs and traffic cones. Eighty-two million dollars will be allocated to 34 different projects in six different counties. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said the funding...
republic-online.com

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Kansas

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Kansas Reflector

‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy

TOPEKA — Debate over a potential policy covering transgender students exposed a school district’s ideological rifts on Monday night, complete with two legal letters and details from anonymous teachers. Parents, students and board members in the Gardner Edgerton School District have wrangled over the policy since July, with many concerned it would hurt transgender students. […] The post ‘A traumatic and fatal conclusion’: Kansas school district debates potential transgender policy appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

