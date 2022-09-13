ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stokes talks up England’s ‘scary’ potential after South Africa series win

By David Charlesworth
 3 days ago

Ben Stokes feels it is “scary” to contemplate England ’s ceiling after a transformative summer as their talismanic Test captain revealed he already has his sights on the 2023 Ashes.

England needed just 25 minutes on the final morning to wrap up a 2-1 series win over South Africa on Monday, claiming their sixth Test win in a home summer for the first time since 2004.

Alongside head coach Brendon McCullum , Stokes has galvanised a side that won just once in 17 Tests prior to their appointments, doing so despite a number of fast bowlers being sidelined with injuries.

Stokes namechecked Jofra Archer and Mark Wood as two players he feels can take them to greater heights, with the hope the pair will be firing on all cylinders by the time the Ashes rolls around next summer.

He said: “Who knows how far we can take this side over the next couple of years? We’ve got two of our premium fast bowlers who have had big injuries this summer and have missed a lot of cricket.

“You add Jofra and Woody into the mix being fully fit – it’s scary to think where things could go, especially with the ball. And the batters that we’ve got coming through, it’s a very high ceiling.”

While Stokes is already relishing the chance of another crack at Australia, who regained the urn after a 4-0 triumph Down Under last winter, the all-rounder admitted England cannot look too far forward.

The expansive approach they have undertaken under the new management will be stress tested in a two-match trip against Pakistan in December and Stokes insisted he was not taking the tour lightly.

He said: “I am excited by the Ashes next summer, especially with the way we are playing. I am looking at it, it’s hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went. But we have got to concentrate on Pakistan first and foremost.

“It would be silly not to reflect on this summer, and not take too much into it because it’s a very special thing we’ve managed to achieve.

“This has been a huge collective responsibility put on everyone this summer and everyone’s dived into it and everyone’s really taken to it like a duck to water.

“It is something that we are going to have to try to continue to do in Pakistan, we can’t live off the fact that we’ve won six out of seven games because we will be presented with a completely different challenge.”

England will at least go into their next assignment brimming with confidence after a comprehensive nine-wicket win over South Africa in a truncated third Test, with Zak Crawley’s 69 not out underpinning a successful chase of 130.

It was Crawley’s first fifty in 17 Test innings as he ended his disappointing summer positively, which included hitting the winning runs as England claimed the 33 they still needed on Monday inside six overs.

Asked whether his faith in the under-fire opener has wavered, Stokes answered: “The best thing to say would be ‘no’ here, but I can categorically say that at no stage throughout the whole summer have I ever doubted Zak Crawley opening the batting.”

Alex Lees was the only wicket to fall for the hosts as he was dismissed for 39 in a streaky innings in which he was dropped twice, but he still played his part in England’s fastest century opening partnership – as he and Crawley reached their side’s three figures in just 17.2 overs.

Stokes said: “They’ve not got the number of runs that they would have liked to. But what they have done is they have been the guys who have set the tone for these particular moments for us.

“(They) have taken away any selfish goals in their international career and really focused on what is required and needed of the team.”

Dan Evans gets Great Britain off to perfect start in must-win Davis Cup clash

Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start to their must-win Davis Cup clash against the Netherlands in Glasgow with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor.Wednesday’s narrow loss to the USA at the Emirates Arena left Leon Smith’s side almost certainly needing to win their remaining two group matches to book their place in the last-eight shootout in Malaga in November.Evans, who lost a high-quality clash with the US’s Tommy Paul, was tested by Griekspoor on the very slow hard court but was the stronger in the big moments in a 6-4 6-4 win.It was an important win for Evans, who...
Teenage stars Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp earn maiden England ODI call-up

Teenage all-rounders Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp have been named in England’s one-day squad for the first time after impressing in their side’s T20 success over India.Capsey, 18, continued her rise to prominence with a pair of eye-catching knocks at number three and seventeen-year-old Kemp became the youngest English woman to score a half-century in the format.Now they have been retained for the 50-over series against the tourists, with games at Hove and Canterbury before a season-ending curtain call at Lord’s.Wicketkeeper Amy Jones will continue to captain the team with Nat Sciver’s mental health break ongoing and Heather Knight still...
Prince of Wales says the Queen will be ‘looking down’ on her funeral service

The Prince of Wales has said the Queen will be “looking down” on her funeral service.William and his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, visited Army Training Centre Pirbright in Surrey on Friday afternoon where they spoke with Commonwealth troops participating in the procession on Monday.Speaking to military personnel from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, who have been rehearsing this week, the pair also told of how “strange” it has been going from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to her funeral in a matter of months.William, talking with troops from Australia, was heard saying the difference between the celebrations in June...
Emotional David Beckham queues for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen

David Beckham said he “knew what it meant to represent the Queen” after queuing for 13 hours to see the late monarch lying in state.The former Manchester United and England captain revealed he joined the five-mile public line at 2.15am on Friday before paying his respects at Westminster Hall in London just after 3.15pm.An emotional Beckham appeared to wipe away a tear before nodding his head towards the Queen’s coffin.Last weekend’s football programme was cancelled in honour of the Queen, with the Premier League restarting on Friday evening with matches at Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.“There should always be respect...
Pressure on Great Britain after Cameron Norrie slips to Davis Cup defeat

Great Britain’s Davis Cup team face a must-win doubles match against the Netherlands after Cameron Norrie was beaten by Botic Van De Zandschulp in Glasgow.Dan Evans gave Britain the perfect start to the tie with a straight-sets victory over Tallon Griekspoor but Norrie was unable to replicate and suffered a 6-4 6-2 loss to the world number 35.After their late-night loss to the USA on Wednesday, Leon Smith’s team knew they would almost certainly need to beat both the Netherlands and Kazakhstan to progress from the group to the last-eight shootout in Malaga in November.Defeat in this tie would definitely...
Roger Federer: A look back at the tennis star's career

Roger Federer has announced his retirement after an illustrious 24-year career in tennis.The Swiss sports star, 41, confirmed that the Laver Cup at the O2 arena in London will be his last tournament.Mr Federer is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, as a 20-time grand slam champion and eight-time Wimbledon winner.“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said in a statement.Here’s a look back on his career over the years.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementRoger Federer announces retirement from tennis with emotional statementNike-designed US Soccer jerseys for World Cup unveiled
Worcester staff call for change of ownership after ‘continual broken promises’

Staff at crisis-hit Premiership club Worcester have called for a change of ownership and expressed their anger over “continual broken promises” that have left their future in jeopardy.The Warriors’ clash with Exeter will go ahead as planned this weekend after the club met the deadline set by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) to provide safety certification to stage matches at Sixways Stadium.The RFU said it will continue to work with Worcester’s owners regarding funding and potential takeover proposals with debts spiralling as high as £25million and many players and staff yet to receive their full August salaries.“Despite not receiving our...
The Independent

