Emotional Reunion of Owner and Dog Saved From Meat Trade Melts Hearts

A clip showing an owner explaining how she saved her pet dog from the meat trade in China has melted hearts online.

In a video shared on TikTok last Thursday under the username tianacalx, a group of people are seen waiting for the pups, who had undertaken a 40-hour journey, in Vancouver.

In the TikTok post, Tiana explained that her poodle, Lucy, along with 32 other dogs, had been saved from a Wuhan slaughterhouse by an organization called China Rescue Dogs. A total of 80 dogs had made the journey from China.

According to the Humane Society International, the dog meat trade is most widespread in some parts of Asia, including China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Viet Nam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Nagaland in northern India.

Dog meat is also known to be consumed on a much smaller scale in some African countries and areas of Switzerland.

Data shows that an estimated 30 million dogs are killed for human consumption each year across Asia. Of those, about 10-20 million dogs are slaughtered in China, 2 million in South Korea, 1 million in Indonesia, and around 5 million in Viet Nam; 80,000 or so of this last group are imported from Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

The Humane Society International website notes that accurate figures are impossible to obtain, as the dog meat trade is entirely unregulated and often illegal.

Earlier in June, police and animal activists in China saved nearly 400 dogs from slaughter at the notorious Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival, an annual festival that sees thousands of dogs slaughtered in the city of Yulin in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region over the course of 10 days.

The TikTok clip has been viewed over 14.6 million times and liked over 3 million times, and most users on the platform are thankful to Tiana for saving the poodle.

One user, Livy said: "Aw so beautiful! Thank you for saving that puppy's life." And Oliviaverlander1 added: "This made me cry. Wish they could all have a loving home my pup is a rescue from Romania and it kills me thinking of all the other dogs."

Another user, Creek commented: "Him crying awe. I'm so glad these doggies are safe and loved. Thank you for being amazing!! Enjoy your new pup." And Abby added: "Him crying made me cry and the doggo smiling makes everyone cry."

Natalies Outlet wrote: "Omg no my heart hurts too much seeing this." And CourtneyCahoon said: "It's 9 am and I'm already sobbing."

