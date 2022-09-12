ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Emotional Reunion of Owner and Dog Saved From Meat Trade Melts Hearts

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A clip showing an owner explaining how she saved her pet dog from the meat trade in China has melted hearts online.

In a video shared on TikTok last Thursday under the username tianacalx, a group of people are seen waiting for the pups, who had undertaken a 40-hour journey, in Vancouver.

In the TikTok post, Tiana explained that her poodle, Lucy, along with 32 other dogs, had been saved from a Wuhan slaughterhouse by an organization called China Rescue Dogs. A total of 80 dogs had made the journey from China.

@tianacalx

#vancouver #foryou #dogs #rescue #adoptdontshop

♬ Barça - Visca Barça

According to the Humane Society International, the dog meat trade is most widespread in some parts of Asia, including China, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Laos, Viet Nam, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Nagaland in northern India.

Dog meat is also known to be consumed on a much smaller scale in some African countries and areas of Switzerland.

Data shows that an estimated 30 million dogs are killed for human consumption each year across Asia. Of those, about 10-20 million dogs are slaughtered in China, 2 million in South Korea, 1 million in Indonesia, and around 5 million in Viet Nam; 80,000 or so of this last group are imported from Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia.

The Humane Society International website notes that accurate figures are impossible to obtain, as the dog meat trade is entirely unregulated and often illegal.

Earlier in June, police and animal activists in China saved nearly 400 dogs from slaughter at the notorious Yulin Lychee and Dog Meat Festival, an annual festival that sees thousands of dogs slaughtered in the city of Yulin in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region over the course of 10 days.

The TikTok clip has been viewed over 14.6 million times and liked over 3 million times, and most users on the platform are thankful to Tiana for saving the poodle.

One user, Livy said: "Aw so beautiful! Thank you for saving that puppy's life." And Oliviaverlander1 added: "This made me cry. Wish they could all have a loving home my pup is a rescue from Romania and it kills me thinking of all the other dogs."

Another user, Creek commented: "Him crying awe. I'm so glad these doggies are safe and loved. Thank you for being amazing!! Enjoy your new pup." And Abby added: "Him crying made me cry and the doggo smiling makes everyone cry."

Natalies Outlet wrote: "Omg no my heart hurts too much seeing this." And CourtneyCahoon said: "It's 9 am and I'm already sobbing."

Newsweek reached out to tianacalx for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2ikG_0hs1ts9Z00
A stock image shows a dog in a cage. The video of a dog rescue melted hearts online after the owner explained she saved the dog from the meat trade in China. Getty Images

Comments / 16

Carla Wittwer
3d ago

Just reading it makes me cry. We all could just give and to help. People are sick that eat these animals.

Reply
10
Related
pethelpful.com

Man Meets Newly-Adopted Dog From the Chinese Meat Trade in Heartwarming Viral Video

Meeting your new best friend can be the most magical experience, but one man got the introduction of a lifetime when he picked up his pup straight from the plane. TikTok user @tianacalx uploaded the sweetest video of her partner and the dog meeting for the first time, and we're still reaching for the tissues!
PETS
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Livy
Daily Mail

Mother dog pleads with humans to save her puppies after she is dug out from landslide in Turkey... with rescuers stunned to find seven tiny pooches alive under the rubble

A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Meat#Rescue Dog#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Tiktok#China Rescue Dogs#African
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
India
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Vancouver, CA
The Independent

Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening

Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Mutant Goat with Human Face is Being Worshipped Like a God in India

The goat born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India, was initially described looking like a grumpy old man by the locals, but was later on worshipped as an "avatar of god", according to NewsBreak. One of the videos taken...
INDIA
Jax Hudur

The Tribe with the Rarest Electric Blue Eyes in the World

Tribe with the rarest electric blue eyesGeo.rock888/ Instagram. Although blue eyes and blond hair are typical traits of people with European ancestry, the people of the Indonesian Island of Buton have the rarest electric blue eyes in the world. This is because the Islanders have Waardenburg Syndrome, caused by a rare genetic mutation. The condition affects 1 in 42000 people worldwide, making the Buton tribe unique.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
110K+
Post
964M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy