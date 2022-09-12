Man Who Shot Wife, Daughter Was 'Ruined' After Trump's Election Loss

A Michigan man who shot his wife and daughter early Sunday morning was reportedly "ruined" by the internet and QAnon conspiracy theories following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call "from the area of Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake by a young woman who stated that she had just been shot by her father."

According to the sheriff's office, deputies had to triangulate the 911 call after the caller was unable to give an exact location. Sheriff's deputies eventually found the residence where the call was made from. When deputies arrived, "they heard a gun shot and began to approach the home." The sheriff's office added that a man, 53-year-old Igor Lanis, opened the front door and fired a shotgun at deputies, prompting them to return fire and to fatally shoot him.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Lanis, who identified herself as Lanis' other daughter, spoke with The Detroit News and said she published a Reddit post on the subreddit, "QAnonCasualties," which is connected to the popular QAnon conspiracy theory, shortly after the shooting. The title of her post was: "My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning."

"Yep. The internet ruined him," Rebecca wrote. "In 2020 after Trump lost, my dad started going down the Q rabbit hole. He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy."

She continued: "Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister. My mother succumbed to her wounds and my sister is in the hospital right now. My dad also fired back at the cops and they killed him."

In its Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that after fatally shooting Igor, deputies searched the residence and found a 25-year-old female who made the 911 call.

"She stated that her dad shot her and her mother. She was transported to an area hospital and rushed into emergency surgery. She was initially listed in critical condition however after surgery has been upgraded to stable condition," the post said, which added that a 56-year-old female, who was "shot multiple times in the back," was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Further investigation by the Oakland County Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Walled Lake Police Department is ongoing," the sheriff's office said.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, "This is an unbelievably horrific act."

"It is so sad on so many levels but due to the response and professionalism of our dispatch, the Walled Lake officers and Oakland County Sheriff's Office Deputies at least one victim was saved. We will actively pursue information to gain insight into what set this into motion," he added.

"I think that he was always prone to (mental issues), but it really brought him down when he was reading all those weird things on the internet," Rebecca told The Detroit News, who added that following Trump's loss in 2020, her father became indulged in "crazy ideas" he found on the internet, including QAnon conspiracy theories.

"Nobody could talk him out of them," she said.

In addition to fatally shooting his wife, Igor also killed the family dog, the sheriff's office said.

"Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control," Rebecca told the newspaper.

Update 9/12/22, 3:17 p.m. ET: This story was updated with a statement from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.