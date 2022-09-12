ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walled Lake, MI

Man Who Shot Wife, Daughter Was 'Ruined' After Trump's Election Loss

By Matthew Impelli
 4 days ago

A Michigan man who shot his wife and daughter early Sunday morning was reportedly "ruined" by the internet and QAnon conspiracy theories following former President Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election.

In a Sunday evening Facebook post, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said that they received a 911 call "from the area of Glenwood Drive in Walled Lake by a young woman who stated that she had just been shot by her father."

According to the sheriff's office, deputies had to triangulate the 911 call after the caller was unable to give an exact location. Sheriff's deputies eventually found the residence where the call was made from. When deputies arrived, "they heard a gun shot and began to approach the home." The sheriff's office added that a man, 53-year-old Igor Lanis, opened the front door and fired a shotgun at deputies, prompting them to return fire and to fatally shoot him.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Lanis, who identified herself as Lanis' other daughter, spoke with The Detroit News and said she published a Reddit post on the subreddit, "QAnonCasualties," which is connected to the popular QAnon conspiracy theory, shortly after the shooting. The title of her post was: "My Qdad snapped and killed my family this morning."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUGFv_0hs1trGq00
Above, police tape is seen on February 26, 2005, in Park City, Kansas. Early Sunday morning, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office in Michigan said that a man was fatally shot by deputies after shooting his wife and daughter. Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

"Yep. The internet ruined him," Rebecca wrote. "In 2020 after Trump lost, my dad started going down the Q rabbit hole. He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc. He always said he wanted to keep us safe and healthy."

She continued: "Well, at around 4 AM on September 11, he had an argument with my mother and he decided to take our guns and shoot her, my dog and my sister. My mother succumbed to her wounds and my sister is in the hospital right now. My dad also fired back at the cops and they killed him."

In its Facebook post, the sheriff's office said that after fatally shooting Igor, deputies searched the residence and found a 25-year-old female who made the 911 call.

"She stated that her dad shot her and her mother. She was transported to an area hospital and rushed into emergency surgery. She was initially listed in critical condition however after surgery has been upgraded to stable condition," the post said, which added that a 56-year-old female, who was "shot multiple times in the back," was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Further investigation by the Oakland County Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Walled Lake Police Department is ongoing," the sheriff's office said.

In a statement sent to Newsweek, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, "This is an unbelievably horrific act."

"It is so sad on so many levels but due to the response and professionalism of our dispatch, the Walled Lake officers and Oakland County Sheriff's Office Deputies at least one victim was saved. We will actively pursue information to gain insight into what set this into motion," he added.

"I think that he was always prone to (mental issues), but it really brought him down when he was reading all those weird things on the internet," Rebecca told The Detroit News, who added that following Trump's loss in 2020, her father became indulged in "crazy ideas" he found on the internet, including QAnon conspiracy theories.

"Nobody could talk him out of them," she said.

In addition to fatally shooting his wife, Igor also killed the family dog, the sheriff's office said.

"Right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives and if they have guns, they need to hide them or report them or something because this is out of control," Rebecca told the newspaper.

Update 9/12/22, 3:17 p.m. ET: This story was updated with a statement from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Comments / 111

Discernment ✝️S Critical
4d ago

Worshiping conspiracies theories and lies more than you do your family what can go wrong.. Even the family dog was not spare. So sad.

Reply
60
Guest
4d ago

sad but not unexpected. tRump's mental illness has permeated his MAGAt cult. this has made the once unthinkable and unacceptable, normal. it will take decades to get out of this if ever.

Reply(6)
75
Big Blue
3d ago

I have some family members who are right wing nut jobs, worship trump and own guns. I don’t visit them anymore nor do they know where I live. They, like all magats, need deprogramming.

Reply(3)
53
shefinds

We Can't Believe What Donald Trump Is Saying About The FBI Raid Now—Is He Serious?!

Most people wouldn’t blast the FBI, but Donald Trump is *not* most people! The 76-year-old former president took to social media on Monday, August 15th to tell the world that the FBI seized (or “stole” to use his exact words) his passports, along with many other classified documents that he allegedly took from the White House after leaving office in January 2021, when they executed a search warrant of his infamous Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida last week.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Rich Mom Who Threw Racist Party Denies Being Racist—Then Admits It

A wealthy Rochester mom held a press conference Tuesday to defend herself against accusations of racism, spilling tears over the pressures of cancel culture—but ended up admitting to engaging in racist behavior, anyway. Mary Znidarsic-Nicosia is being sued by a local fireman after he was invited to a racist party she threw, dubbed a “Juneteenth Parody,” which featuring buckets of KFC fried chicken strewn on the lawn, Hennessy cognac, cutouts of former President Donald Trump, and Juneteenth-themed signs and party favors. The party faced intense public backlash and led to the forced retirement of Rochester Fire Capt. Jeffrey Krywy, who invited the on-duty Black fireman, according to Rochester City Newspaper. “In full disclosure, I do have a Twitter parody account that operates under a veil of a persona—and I have made blatantly racist comments under that persona,” Nicosia said. Although she refused to disclose the handle, the outlet linked Nicosia to @HoHoHomeboyROC, a now-disabled account that made posts mocking AAVE and used a Mammy-era Black caricature as its profile picture. The socialite blamed the racist comments on the culture of Twitter, calling it “part of its charm.”Read it at New York Post
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s mother described him as a ‘sore loser’ and believed something was ‘very wrong with him’

Nikolas Cruz’s late adoptive mother described him as a “sore loser” and believed that there was something “very wrong” with her son, according to evidence presented at his sentencing trial on Friday.Jurors were shown a form completed by Lynda Cruz about her son’s behaviour which was part of a behavioural assessment carried out by Broward County school social worker Lilliana Pardo-Posse.Ms Pardo-Posse worked with Cruz at Westglades Middle School – a general education school where he was a student from 2011 to 2013.In the form completed by Lynda, she revealed that she believed “something is very wrong with him”.“I...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Daily Beast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
Black Enterprise

Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death

A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
