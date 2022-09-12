ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Royal Standard flag raised from half-mast as King Charles III arrives at Holyroodhouse

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H8bVL_0hs1tort00

King Charles arrived at his official residence in Scotland ahead of a procession where the coffin of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was ceremonially moved to St Giles’ Cathedral.

A service of thanksgiving commenced at 3pm, after the procession down the Royal Mile was met with a guard of honour and pipe bands.

The Queen’s coffin was placed in the 14th-century cathedral where she will lie in rest for 24 hours.

The Independent

The Independent

